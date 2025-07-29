17-Year-Old Boy Attacks SI With Sickle, Shot And Nabbed By Police In TN's Tirunelveli

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCrime17-Year-Old Boy Attacks SI With Sickle, Shot And Nabbed By Police In TN's Tirunelveli

Both the SI and the boy have been admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital after the incident.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 06:12 PM (IST)

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Jul 29 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly attacked a police Sub Inspector in Pappakudi in the district on July 28 night, was shot at and nabbed, police said. The teenager had attacked the SI with a sharp weapon when a police team attempted to quell a scuffle.

Both the SI and the teenager have been admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital here.

Police said two teenagers, with a history of serious offences, allegedly attacked one S Sakthikumar (22) of Rasthavoor, for informing the police about their criminal activities. Despite sustaining injuries in the leg, Sakthikumar managed to escape from their clutches and took refuge in a house nearby.

As the two pursued the victim, a police patrol party arrived at the spot and attempted to stop them. But the juveniles attacked and chased away the police. Later, Pappakudi police Sub Inspector Murugan, who arrived at the scene, tried to subdue them. However, the duo attacked him with sickles, forcing the SI to seek cover in a house close by, police said.

When his pursuers broke down the door of the house in a bid to assail him, the SI had to resort to firing in self-defence, a statement from the police said. Both teenagers fled. Later, additional police forces that were brought, traced one of them with a bullet wound in the chest and admitted him to the hospital, while the second teen was secured thereafter.

Sakthikumar and the SI, too, were admitted to the government facility. The condition of all three was said to be stable.

Cases for attacking the police, assaulting the SI, and threatening a resident were registered.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the boys tried to attack the SI for questioning them on the issue of selling ganja.

"This is shocking. Reports indicate that the SI hid in the toilet of a house after the boys chased him with sickles and he shot them in self-defence. This news shows the dire state of law and order under Chief Minister M K Stalin's rule," Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

For the past four years, he has been continuously warning about the availability of drugs, including ganja, Palaniswami claimed.

"It is very painful that even children are now being affected by drugs and are involved in criminal activities. The first step to save Tamil Nadu is to remove this regime that is not interested in protecting law and order," the former Chief Minister said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
