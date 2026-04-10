‘Tum Kaale Ho’: Madhya Pradesh Woman, Lover Conspire To Kill Husband, Say She Deserved Better

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhar police unraveled murder disguised as robbery.

Wife and lover allegedly plotted victim's planned killing.

Contract killer hired for ₹1 lakh, half paid.

Confessions and evidence led to arrests.

Madhya Pradesh Murder case: A chilling murder case in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district has taken a dramatic turn, with police revealing that a 28-year-old man was allegedly killed in a planned conspiracy involving his wife and her lover. What was initially reported as a robbery was solved within 36 hours, exposing a calculated plot behind the crime.

Robbery Claim Unravels Under Investigation

The victim, Dev Krishna Purohit, was found stabbed to death at his home in Gondikheda Charan village, around 60 km from the district headquarters, as per a report on PTI. His wife, Priyanka Purohit, had approached police claiming that unknown assailants broke into their house, attacked her husband while she was held captive in another room, and fled with valuables.

However, investigators soon detected inconsistencies in her statements, prompting deeper scrutiny. According to Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi, the case quickly shifted from suspected robbery to a suspected murder conspiracy.

Affair & Contract Killing Plot Exposed

Police revealed that Priyanka had been in a relationship with Kamlesh Purohit, a resident of Rajgarh, and allegedly wanted to get rid of her husband. The two are accused of conspiring to eliminate Dev Krishna, whom they considered an obstacle.

As per the investigation, Kamlesh allegedly hired a contract killer, Surendra Bhati, for Rs 1 lakh, paying half the amount in advance. On the night of the murder, the house door was reportedly left unlocked to allow entry.

Surendra is believed to have entered the house and stabbed Dev Krishna while he slept. The room was then ransacked to simulate a robbery, while Priyanka allegedly staged herself as a victim, claiming she had been tied up.

Evidence, Confession Seal Case

The plan began to collapse when Priyanka repeatedly changed her version of events. A search of the house led to the recovery of jewellery she had reported stolen. Investigators also relied on mobile phone data to trace communication between her and Kamlesh around the time of the murder.

Under sustained questioning, Priyanka eventually confessed to her role in the conspiracy, police said. Both she and Kamlesh have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to track down the alleged contract killer.

Family Demands Justice

The victim’s family has been left devastated by the revelations. His mother, Kheanchi Bai, demanded strict punishment for those involved, saying, that all the accused must be sentenced to death and he want nothing else but only justice.

His sister Jyoti also levelled serious allegations, claiming Priyanka frequently insulted Dev Krishna and distanced him from family members.