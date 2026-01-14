AAP Leaders Slam Law And Order After Party Worker Rachna Yadav’s Murder In Delhi

The brutal killing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker Rachna Yadav has sent shockwaves across Delhi, sparking intense questions about public safety and policing in the capital. Senior AAP leaders, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha, visited Yadav’s family during a condolence meeting, expressing solidarity and promising unwavering support as anger and grief continue to mount.

Addressing the media after meeting the family, Bharadwaj underlined a disturbing detail that has fueled public outrage: Rachna Yadav was murdered just 400 metres from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s residence in Shalimar Bagh. Despite the proximity and the gravity of the crime, he alleged that the Chief Minister had not visited the bereaved family. He also highlighted what he described as alarming lapses by law enforcement, noting that police reached the spot nearly 90 minutes after the shooting.

A Witness Silenced Before She Could Speak

Rachna Yadav’s killing carries a chilling backstory. According to Bharadwaj, her husband was murdered two years ago, and the same individuals accused in that case were standing trial. Yadav herself had been actively pursuing justice and was scheduled to testify in court as a key witness.

"Before she could give her statement, she was murdered," Bharadwaj said. "She leaves behind two young daughters who have now lost both parents. It is impossible to imagine the trauma this family is going through."

He added that the crime has shaken not just the family, but the entire neighbourhood, where residents are struggling to come to terms with a daylight murder carried out with apparent impunity.

CCTV Evidence, But No Arrests

Bharadwaj questioned the lack of progress in the investigation, pointing out that the attackers were captured clearly on CCTV cameras. "Their faces are visible. There is no ambiguity," he said. "Yet, despite this, the Delhi Police has not arrested anyone. This delay is deeply troubling and is raising serious doubts in the minds of ordinary citizens about law and order."

He also revealed that Yadav had faced threats earlier, including a previous firing incident and another attempt on her life, warnings that, he implied, were not acted upon adequately.

A Terrifying Sequence Of Events

Recounting the moments leading up to the murder, Bharadwaj said that just days before the incident, a funeral procession passed by Yadav’s home. She stepped out briefly to offer prayers and was returning when two men arrived on a motorcycle, called out her name, and shot her when she responded.

The aftermath, he said, was equally harrowing. The family was so frightened that they could not step outside their house. One of Yadav’s daughters learned that her mother had been shot but was too terrified to come out. With no immediate help, and the police arriving much later, precious time was lost.

Questions On Governance And Safety

Bharadwaj also criticised the Chief Minister’s absence, saying that fear has spread across the locality. "The Chief Minister lives in the same area and has been a councillor from this ward," he said. "Yet, she found no time to visit the family after such a horrific murder. A Chief Minister’s role is to ensure safety and reassurance, especially when a crime like this happens in her own neighbourhood."

AAP Vows To Fight For Justice

Sharing his thoughts on social media after attending the condolence meeting, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha described Rachna Yadav as a courageous party worker and condemned her killing in the strongest terms.

"The shooting of Rachna Yadav is a barbaric act that exposes grave failures in maintaining law and order," Jha said. "The culprits must not be spared under any circumstances. The Aam Aadmi Party will fight at every level to ensure justice for her family."