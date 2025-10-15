Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesZubeen Garg Case: Violence Erupts Outside Assam Jail As Fans Target Police Convoy Carrying Accused

Following Zubeen Garg's death, protests erupted outside Baksa Jail as five accused, including the event organiser and singer's manager, were brought there after arrest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tension flared in Assam’s Baksa district on Wednesday as angry protests erupted outside the District Jail. The unrest began following the arrival of five individuals who have been formally arrested in connection with the tragic death of the state’s legendary singer, Zubeen Garg.

According to IANS, the five accused were transferred to judicial custody after being presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate earlier in the day. Upon their arrival at the jail premises, they were met by scores of protestors, leading to a tense stand-off.

The group sent to judicial custody includes several key figures connected to the event and the singer's entourage. Among them is the event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and the singer’s manager, Siddharth Sharma.

Also arrested is Sandipan Garg, the singer’s cousin and a suspended APS officer. Rounding out the five are two Personal Security Officers (PSOs), one of whom is identified as Nandeswar Bora.

According to India Today, the unrest began when fans, demanding justice for the singer, attacked the vehicle transporting the accused to the prison.

Crowd Turns Violent, Police Resort to Measures

As police vehicles entered the jail premises, a large crowd gathered, hurling stones at the convoy. Several vehicles, including a police van, were reportedly damaged during the attack. To regain control, police fired warning shots into the air and deployed tear gas shells. Amid the chaos, one police vehicle was also set on fire.

Officials stated that security has been significantly reinforced around the jail and neighbouring areas to prevent further escalation. Authorities noted that while the situation remains tense, it is currently under control.

The passing of Zubeen Garg has sparked widespread anger and grief across the state. Supporters have been vocal in demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

 

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
