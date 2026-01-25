Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Your Vote Shapes The Nation’s Future', Says Yogi Adityanath On National Voters’ Day

'Your Vote Shapes The Nation’s Future', Says Yogi Adityanath On National Voters’ Day

On National Voters’ Day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath called voting a constitutional right and national duty, urging citizens to ensure 100% voter participation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said voting is both a constitutional right and a national duty, describing it as the most important festival of public participation.

Adityanath extended greetings to voters across the country and the state on National Voters’ Day.

“Your single vote is the foundation of the nation’s future, social progress and the stability of democracy,” he said in a post on X.

Calling upon citizens to strengthen democratic participation, Adityanath appealed, “Let us resolve to create public awareness to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming elections.” National Voters' Day is celebrated annually in India on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Of India National Voters Day Voting In India YOGI ADITYANATH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
World
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
World
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Breaking News: Rape allegations emerge in Patna NEET student death case, two police officers suspended
Breaking News: Tensions rise outside Prayagraj camp, Swami alleges threats to life
Breaking News: Rohini Acharya raises sharp questions ahead of RJD national executive meeting
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleges attack plot, claims threat to life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget