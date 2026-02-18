Yogi Government Launches ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’ To Digitise Rare Manuscripts Across UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an ambitious initiative to preserve and digitise rare manuscripts and historic texts under the ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’, a national campaign focused on safeguarding India’s intellectual and cultural heritage.

Launched as part of a broader heritage conservation effort, the mission seeks to scientifically preserve, digitise and archive manuscripts linked to India’s knowledge traditions. District authorities across the state have been directed to identify and document rare texts at the local level, with the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of each district appointed as the nodal officer to oversee the process.

District-Level Survey to Begin

Under the mission, officials will conduct surveys to identify handwritten manuscripts, palm-leaf and birch-bark texts, and other rare documents housed in government and private institutions, monasteries, temples, educational establishments, public libraries and with individual collectors.

Yashwant Singh Rathore, Deputy Director of Culture in Gorakhpur, said the initiative would involve systematic identification, cataloguing, preservation and digitisation of such materials. “Under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, manuscripts and rare documents will be identified, surveyed, catalogued, preserved and digitised,” he said.

Special drives will also be undertaken to contact individuals and institutions known to possess manuscripts. The exercise will include handwritten texts that are more than 75 years old.

Digital Access, Ownership Retained

Once identified, the list of manuscripts compiled at the district level will be forwarded through the Department of Culture to the State Archives of Uttar Pradesh. There, high-quality scanning will be carried out to create digital copies.

A central feature of the programme is that original ownership will remain with collectors and institutions. The government will focus solely on digital preservation and making the material accessible through the Gyan Bharatam portal, allowing scholars, students and the wider public to access these works globally.

Preserving a Historic Knowledge Hub

The initiative carries particular significance for Uttar Pradesh, long regarded as a cradle of ancient knowledge, philosophy, literature and culture. Many rare texts, however, have suffered due to inadequate maintenance and are at risk of deterioration.

By combining heritage conservation with modern digital tools, the state government aims to ensure that these fragile remnants of India’s intellectual past are not only protected but also made available to future generations.