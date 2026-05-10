Yogi Cabinet Expanded In UP: Bhupendra Chaudhary, Manoj Pandey Among 8 Ministers Sworn In

The Government of Uttar Pradesh expanded the Yogi cabinet on Sunday, with Governor Anandiben Patel administering the oath of office to new ministers at the Gandhi Auditorium in Jan Bhavan, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Pandey were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Singh Rajput took oath as Ministers of State.





Ministers of State Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar were elevated as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) in the cabinet expansion. After taking oath, the newly inducted ministers greeted the Governor and Chief Minister with bouquets, while the auditorium resonated with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram.”

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary currently serves as a Member of the Legislative Council and has previously held the post of Uttar Pradesh BJP president. Manoj Kumar Pandey represents the Unchahar assembly seat, while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler and Kailash Singh Rajput are MLAs from Khaga, Khair and Tirwa respectively. Hansraj Vishwakarma is also a member of the Legislative Council.

Several senior BJP leaders attended the ceremony, including Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.