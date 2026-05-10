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HomeCitiesYogi Cabinet Expanded In UP: Bhupendra Chaudhary, Manoj Pandey Among 8 Ministers Sworn In

Yogi Cabinet Expanded In UP: Bhupendra Chaudhary, Manoj Pandey Among 8 Ministers Sworn In

UP’s Yogi cabinet expanded on Sunday as 6 new ministers took oath and Ajit Pal, Somendra Tomar were elevated. Bhupendra Chaudhary and Manoj Pandey joined as Cabinet ministers.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 10 May 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yogi cabinet expanded with new ministers sworn in.
  • Two elevated to cabinet, four took oath as MoS.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh expanded the Yogi cabinet on Sunday, with Governor Anandiben Patel administering the oath of office to new ministers at the Gandhi Auditorium in Jan Bhavan, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Pandey were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Singh Rajput took oath as Ministers of State.


Yogi Cabinet Expanded In UP: Bhupendra Chaudhary, Manoj Pandey Among 8 Ministers Sworn In

Ministers of State Ajit Singh Pal and Somendra Tomar were elevated as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) in the cabinet expansion. After taking oath, the newly inducted ministers greeted the Governor and Chief Minister with bouquets, while the auditorium resonated with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram.”

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary currently serves as a Member of the Legislative Council and has previously held the post of Uttar Pradesh BJP president. Manoj Kumar Pandey represents the Unchahar assembly seat, while Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler and Kailash Singh Rajput are MLAs from Khaga, Khair and Tirwa respectively. Hansraj Vishwakarma is also a member of the Legislative Council.

Several senior BJP leaders attended the ceremony, including Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Before You Go

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM

Frequently Asked Questions

Who administered the oath of office to the new ministers in Uttar Pradesh?

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers. This ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Which ministers were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers?

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Pandey were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers. They took their oaths at the Gandhi Auditorium in Jan Bhavan.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yogi Government Yogi Cabinet Bhupendra Chaudhary YOGI ADITYANATH Manoj Pandey Yogi Cabinet Expansion
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