Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers. This ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
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Yogi Cabinet Expanded In UP: Bhupendra Chaudhary, Manoj Pandey Among 8 Ministers Sworn In
UP’s Yogi cabinet expanded on Sunday as 6 new ministers took oath and Ajit Pal, Somendra Tomar were elevated. Bhupendra Chaudhary and Manoj Pandey joined as Cabinet ministers.
- Yogi cabinet expanded with new ministers sworn in.
- Two elevated to cabinet, four took oath as MoS.
Before You Go
LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM
Frequently Asked Questions
Who administered the oath of office to the new ministers in Uttar Pradesh?
Which ministers were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers?
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Manoj Kumar Pandey were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers. They took their oaths at the Gandhi Auditorium in Jan Bhavan.
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