HomeCitiesYamuna Expressway To Get ‘Japan City’ And ‘Singapore City’; 500 Acres Each Proposed In Greater Noida

Following directives related to Chief Minister Adityanath's visits, land acquisition is prepared for these multipurpose industrial zones, with a focus on industrial use under the EPC model.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has formally proposed the development of ‘Japan City’ and ‘Singapore City’ along the Yamuna Expressway, earmarking 500 acres for each project in Greater Noida.

In a letter dated February 18, 2026, the Authority informed the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, Government of Uttar Pradesh, that suitable land parcels have been identified within its notified area. YEIDA CEO R.K. Singh said preparations related to land acquisition for both proposed cities have been completed.

Sector 5A and Sector 7 Identified for Projects

The proposal follows directions issued in connection with Chief Minister **Yogi Adityanath’s proposed official visit to Japan and Singapore. The Authority was asked to identify appropriate land within its jurisdiction for the development of the two cities and submit details to the government.

Accordingly, Sector 5A and Sector 7 have been selected. Under YEIDA’s master plan, both sectors are designated as multipurpose industrial zones. At least 70 per cent of the land in these sectors has been reserved for industrial use. Residential use has been capped at a maximum of 12 per cent, commercial use at 13 per cent, and institutional facilities must account for a minimum of 5 per cent.

Officials stated that the two sectors can be developed as integrated industrial cities under these planning norms.

500 Acres Each for Japan, Singapore Cities

For Japan City, 500 acres have been proposed in Sector 5A, Greater Noida. Similarly, 500 acres have been earmarked in Sector 7 for the development of Singapore City. Land acquisition has been proposed for both projects.

The development of the two sectors is planned under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model, according to the proposal submitted to the state government.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 12:03 AM (IST)
