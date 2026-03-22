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HomeCitiesWWII-Era Live US Bomb Found Near Swarnarekha River In Jamshedpur; Army Called For Defusal

WWII-Era Live US Bomb Found Near Swarnarekha River In Jamshedpur; Army Called For Defusal

A 500-pound US bomb found near the Subarnarekha River in Baharagora in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. Army is set to defuse it safely today.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Panic gripped Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after a World War 2-era live bomb was discovered near the Swarnarekha River during sand excavation on March 21.

The presence of the explosive in the Bahragora police station area was later confirmed by the district administration, which described it as highly powerful. Authorities are now preparing to defuse the bomb on March 22.

Bomb Unearthed During Sand Excavation

According to local residents, villagers were digging sand in the Panipara-Nagursai area when they stumbled upon a heavy metallic object buried underground. Upon closer inspection, it was identified as a bomb.

News of the discovery spread rapidly, triggering fear and chaos in nearby areas. In response, the administration swiftly cordoned off the site and deployed additional security personnel.

Suspected WWII-Era Unexploded Ordnance

Officials said the bomb is roughly the size of a gas cylinder and weighs around 500 pounds (approximately 227 kg). It reportedly bears the marking “AN-M64” along with “Made in America.”

Experts believe it to be an unexploded ordnance dating back to World War II. Despite its age, authorities warned that the device remains active and extremely dangerous.

Army and Bomb Squad Mobilised

Rural SP Rishabh Garg said the bomb appears old but still poses a serious threat.

A bomb disposal squad from Ranchi, along with an army team, has been deployed to the site. Officials said the involvement of the armed forces was necessary given the scale and risk associated with the explosive.

High Alert In Nearby Areas

The administration has issued advisories to residents in surrounding villages, urging them to stay away from the area until the bomb is safely defused.

Security has been tightened, and officials said the defusal operation will be carried out under expert supervision to prevent any mishap.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the World War 2-era bomb discovered?

The bomb was discovered near the Swarnarekha River during sand excavation in the Bahragora police station area of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

When was the bomb found and when will it be defused?

The bomb was discovered on March 21 and authorities are preparing to defuse it on March 22.

How large is the discovered bomb?

The bomb is roughly the size of a gas cylinder and weighs around 500 pounds (approximately 227 kg).

What is the suspected origin of the bomb?

Experts believe it is an unexploded ordnance from World War II, bearing the marking 'AN-M64' and 'Made in America'.

What measures have been taken after the discovery?

The area has been cordoned off, security has been tightened, and a bomb disposal squad from Ranchi along with an army team has been deployed for defusal.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
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Jharkhand Jamshedpur World War 2
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