WWII-Era Live US Bomb Found Near Swarnarekha River In Jamshedpur; Army Called For Defusal

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Panic gripped Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after a World War 2-era live bomb was discovered near the Swarnarekha River during sand excavation on March 21.

The presence of the explosive in the Bahragora police station area was later confirmed by the district administration, which described it as highly powerful. Authorities are now preparing to defuse the bomb on March 22.

Bomb Unearthed During Sand Excavation

According to local residents, villagers were digging sand in the Panipara-Nagursai area when they stumbled upon a heavy metallic object buried underground. Upon closer inspection, it was identified as a bomb.

News of the discovery spread rapidly, triggering fear and chaos in nearby areas. In response, the administration swiftly cordoned off the site and deployed additional security personnel.

Suspected WWII-Era Unexploded Ordnance

Officials said the bomb is roughly the size of a gas cylinder and weighs around 500 pounds (approximately 227 kg). It reportedly bears the marking “AN-M64” along with “Made in America.”

Experts believe it to be an unexploded ordnance dating back to World War II. Despite its age, authorities warned that the device remains active and extremely dangerous.

Army and Bomb Squad Mobilised

Rural SP Rishabh Garg said the bomb appears old but still poses a serious threat.

A bomb disposal squad from Ranchi, along with an army team, has been deployed to the site. Officials said the involvement of the armed forces was necessary given the scale and risk associated with the explosive.

High Alert In Nearby Areas

The administration has issued advisories to residents in surrounding villages, urging them to stay away from the area until the bomb is safely defused.

Security has been tightened, and officials said the defusal operation will be carried out under expert supervision to prevent any mishap.