Deoband’s renowned Islamic scholar and Jamiat Dawat-ul-Muslimeen patron, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, has gone viral on social media for a video urging people to avoid the misuse of mobile phones.

In the video, the cleric describes the mobile phone as both a necessity and a convenience, but one that can lead a person toward heedlessness and sin when used wrongly.

The clip, widely shared across Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, features Qari Ishaq Gora reminding people that every invention meant for human ease can be used in two ways, good and bad, with the mobile phone being the clearest example.

He laments that mobile phones have “taken away peace and blessings from homes,” particularly criticising the way many people, especially women, waste hours gossiping on their phones.

“Many women today spend hours talking on their phones, with mothers, sisters, or friends and much of that time is wasted in backbiting,” he says in the video. “Such talk is not only a sin of the tongue but also destroys the environment of the home and relationships.”

The scholar questions, “Was the mobile phone given to us only for evil? Why not use it to learn about faith, spread goodness, and increase knowledge?” He emphasises that the device itself is not evil; it is the way people use it that defines its impact.

Qari Ishaq Gora further says that if people use mobile phones for righteous acts, such as listening to the Quran, learning good things, or encouraging others, the same device can benefit both faith and worldly life.

Concluding his message, he reminds viewers, “Every word we utter is recorded by angels, so think, are we having good deeds written down, or gossip?” He appeals to people not to turn mobile phones into tools for complaints, negativity, or slander, but rather to use them to spread kindness, knowledge, and harmony.

Qari Ishaq Gora, a respected Deoband scholar known for speaking openly on morality and social reform, has often sparked public debate through his speeches. His latest viral video once again invites reflection on how this “tiny device” has reshaped the peace and blessings within modern homes.