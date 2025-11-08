Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDeoband Cleric Says Women Wasting Time On Mobile Phones Backbiting With Mothers, Sisters; Video Viral

Deoband Cleric Says Women Wasting Time On Mobile Phones Backbiting With Mothers, Sisters; Video Viral

He criticises excessive gossiping, especially among women, and urges using phones for faith, knowledge, and spreading goodness.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Deoband’s renowned Islamic scholar and Jamiat Dawat-ul-Muslimeen patron, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, has gone viral on social media for a video urging people to avoid the misuse of mobile phones.

In the video, the cleric describes the mobile phone as both a necessity and a convenience, but one that can lead a person toward heedlessness and sin when used wrongly.

The clip, widely shared across Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, features Qari Ishaq Gora reminding people that every invention meant for human ease can be used in two ways, good and bad, with the mobile phone being the clearest example.
He laments that mobile phones have “taken away peace and blessings from homes,” particularly criticising the way many people, especially women, waste hours gossiping on their phones. 

“Many women today spend hours talking on their phones, with mothers, sisters, or friends and much of that time is wasted in backbiting,” he says in the video. “Such talk is not only a sin of the tongue but also destroys the environment of the home and relationships.”

The scholar questions, “Was the mobile phone given to us only for evil? Why not use it to learn about faith, spread goodness, and increase knowledge?” He emphasises that the device itself is not evil; it is the way people use it that defines its impact.

Qari Ishaq Gora further says that if people use mobile phones for righteous acts, such as listening to the Quran, learning good things, or encouraging others, the same device can benefit both faith and worldly life.

Concluding his message, he reminds viewers, “Every word we utter is recorded by angels, so think, are we having good deeds written down, or gossip?” He appeals to people not to turn mobile phones into tools for complaints, negativity, or slander, but rather to use them to spread kindness, knowledge, and harmony.

Qari Ishaq Gora, a respected Deoband scholar known for speaking openly on morality and social reform, has often sparked public debate through his speeches. His latest viral video once again invites reflection on how this “tiny device” has reshaped the peace and blessings within modern homes.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Women Deoband Mobile Phones
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Pollution Curbs Kick In: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Under New Restrictions
Delhi Pollution Curbs Kick In: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Under New Restrictions
Election 2025
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
Cricket
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
India
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget