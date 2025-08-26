Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra aka Jitu Patwari has stirred controversy with a recent statement claiming that women in the state consume the most alcohol in the country.

“Women in Madhya Pradesh drink the most in the entire country. Votes were taken in the name of Ladli Behna, and now the same Ladli Behna is consuming the most intoxicants,” Patwari said.

In his remarks, Patwari alleged rampant liquor and drug abuse in the state. “Madhya Pradesh tops the country in liquor consumption,” he asserted, adding that the state has even surpassed Punjab in drug-related cases.

Patwari blamed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the situation, accusing the state government of failing to address the growing problem of alcohol and drug abuse.

BJP Hits Back

The BJP was quick to retaliate. Party spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav accused Patwari of insulting women. “Jitu Patwari is calling women alcoholics and insulting them. Such a person has been made the state president by Congress,” he said.

Yadav demanded that Congress take action against Patwari. “He must explain the basis for such statements against women. The women of the state will never forgive this insult,” he added.