A woman who earlier ran away with her daughter's fiancé has now allegedly eloped with her former husband's brother-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Anita Devi, also known as Apna Devi, had been living with Rahul, her daughter’s former fiancé, for nearly 10 months. The two were residing together in Usraina village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

During this period, Anita came into contact with her former husband Jitendra Kumar’s brother-in-law, who is engaged in the garment business. Their communication reportedly increased over time and eventually developed into a relationship. Anita is now said to have left Rahul and fled with him.

Allegation Of Cash And Jewellery Taken

Rahul has alleged that Anita left the house with Rs 2 lakh in cash along with jewellery. He travelled to Aligarh and lodged a complaint at Dadon police station. However, police reportedly informed him that since the incident occurred in Bihar, the matter falls under that jurisdiction.

The case had previously attracted widespread attention. Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Nagla Machhariya village in Aligarh, had arranged the marriage of his daughter Shivani to Rahul. The wedding was scheduled for April 16, 2025, and preparations were complete, with invitation cards already distributed.

However, just nine days before the wedding, Shivani’s mother Anita Devi allegedly eloped with Rahul, her daughter’s fiancé. The incident had sparked intense discussion in the area at the time.

Police Inquiry Underway

Following the earlier incident, police had traced the duo and brought them back. However, Anita had chosen to continue living with Rahul, and the authorities allowed her to do so. Several local panchayats were reportedly held, but the two refused to separate.

Now, nearly 10 months later, the case has taken another unexpected turn with Anita allegedly leaving Rahul and eloping with her former husband’s brother-in-law.

Rahul has said he feels mentally distressed and betrayed by the sequence of events. Police are examining the complaint and further action will depend on jurisdictional procedures.