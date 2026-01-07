Woman Gives Birth To Son After 10 Daughters In Haryana, Case Draws Attention To Maternal Health

A 37-year-old woman in Haryana has given birth to a baby boy after delivering ten daughters over nearly two decades—a rare and striking case that has once again drawn attention to maternal health risks and the lingering preference for male children in parts of the country.

Married for 19 years, the woman welcomed her 11th child at Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Uchana town of Jind district. The delivery, doctors said, was far from routine.

High-Risk Delivery, Mother And Newborn Stable

According to Dr. Narveer Sheoran, who oversaw the case, the birth was classified as high risk. The mother required three units of blood during the procedure, underscoring the serious medical challenges involved.

"It was a high-risk delivery, but both the mother and the baby are fine now," Dr. Sheoran confirmed.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on January 3 and delivered the next day. After her condition stabilized, she was discharged and returned to her village in the neighboring Fatehabad district.

A Family Balancing Hope, Hardship, And Responsibility

The newborn’s father, Sanjay Kumar, 38, works as a daily wage laborer. Speaking about his growing family, he acknowledged that he and some of his elder daughters had hoped for a son.

"This is my eleventh child. I already have ten daughters," he said. Married in 2007, Sanjay added that most of his daughters are currently in school, with the eldest studying in Class 12. Despite his limited income, he said he is determined to educate all his children.

"With whatever I earn, I am trying my best to give my daughters a good education. What has happened is God’s will, and I am happy with it," he said.

Overjoyed Sisters Name Their Newborn Brother Dilkhush

After waiting 19 years for a brother, the ten sisters came together to name the newborn Dilkhush, meaning "happy heart"—a reflection of the joy his arrival has brought to the household.

Sanjay described his daughters as a blessing, saying he considers each of them a gift from God. The eldest, Sarina, around 18 years old, studies in Class 12 at a government school. She is followed by Amrita in Class 11, Sushila in Class 7, Kiran in Class 6, Divya in Class 5, Mannat in Class 3, Kritika in Class 2, and Amnish in Class 1. The two youngest daughters are Lakshmi and Vaishali. After Vaishali’s birth, the family finally welcomed a son.

Social Media Spotlight And A Broader Conversation

The family’s story gained traction on social media after a video surfaced showing Sanjay struggling to recall the names of all ten daughters. While the clip sparked debate, he denied facing patriarchal pressure and stressed that girls today are capable of succeeding in every field.

Still, the case has reignited discussion around deep-rooted social attitudes and the physical toll repeated pregnancies can take on women.