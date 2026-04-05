Woman Drugged By House Help, Robbed Of Gold Mangalsutra And Cash In Greater Noida Society

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A shocking case of theft has emerged from Greater Noida, where a woman posing as a domestic help allegedly drugged an elderly resident and fled with cash and jewellery.

The incident took place in Amrapali King Wood Gold Homes Society in Greater Noida West. According to police, the accused gained entry into the flat by pretending to be a maid, earned the victim’s trust, and then executed the crime.

In her complaint, the victim, identified as Shanti, said she had been searching for a domestic helper for several days when the accused approached her. The woman allegedly made her inhale a substance that caused her to lose consciousness. The accused then escaped with a gold mangalsutra and cash from the house.

Victim Found House Ransacked

The victim said she regained consciousness about an hour later and found her home in disarray, with valuables missing. She then informed the police, who reached the spot and began an investigation.

The incident has triggered fear among residents of the society, particularly among elderly people and women, who now feel unsafe. Locals have also raised concerns over security arrangements in the area.

Police Launch Investigation

Station House Officer Krishna Gopal of Bisrakh police station said a case has been registered against an unidentified woman based on the complaint. CCTV footage from the society is being examined, and nearby residents are being questioned to identify the accused.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspect soon and uncover the full details of the case.