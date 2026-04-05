Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWoman Drugged By House Help, Robbed Of Gold Mangalsutra And Cash In Greater Noida Society

Woman Drugged By House Help, Robbed Of Gold Mangalsutra And Cash In Greater Noida Society

After gaining Shanti's trust, the house help incapacitated her and stole a gold mangalsutra and cash. Police are investigating the theft and reviewing CCTV footage.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A shocking case of theft has emerged from Greater Noida, where a woman posing as a domestic help allegedly drugged an elderly resident and fled with cash and jewellery.

The incident took place in Amrapali King Wood Gold Homes Society in Greater Noida West. According to police, the accused gained entry into the flat by pretending to be a maid, earned the victim’s trust, and then executed the crime.

In her complaint, the victim, identified as Shanti, said she had been searching for a domestic helper for several days when the accused approached her. The woman allegedly made her inhale a substance that caused her to lose consciousness. The accused then escaped with a gold mangalsutra and cash from the house.

Victim Found House Ransacked

The victim said she regained consciousness about an hour later and found her home in disarray, with valuables missing. She then informed the police, who reached the spot and began an investigation.

The incident has triggered fear among residents of the society, particularly among elderly people and women, who now feel unsafe. Locals have also raised concerns over security arrangements in the area.

Police Launch Investigation

Station House Officer Krishna Gopal of Bisrakh police station said a case has been registered against an unidentified woman based on the complaint. CCTV footage from the society is being examined, and nearby residents are being questioned to identify the accused.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspect soon and uncover the full details of the case.

Related Video

Breaking News: Massive Strikes Hit Tehran & Isfahan, Tel Aviv Retaliates

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Greater Noida West?

A woman posing as a domestic help allegedly drugged an elderly resident in Amrapali King Wood Gold Homes Society and stole cash and jewelry.

How did the accused gain entry and commit the crime?

The accused pretended to be a maid, gained the victim's trust, and then made her inhale a substance to cause unconsciousness before stealing valuables.

What was stolen from the victim's home?

A gold mangalsutra and cash were taken from the victim's house after she was drugged.

What action is being taken by the police?

A case has been registered, CCTV footage is being examined, and nearby residents are being questioned to identify and arrest the suspect.

Published at : 05 Apr 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida News Greater Noida Society Theft Amrapali King Wood Gold Homes Society
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Woman Drugged By House Help, Robbed Of Gold Mangalsutra And Cash In Greater Noida Society
Woman Drugged By House Help, Robbed Of Gold Mangalsutra And Cash In Greater Noida Society
Cities
Gurugram Crash: Wrong-Side SUV Hits Bike Taxi In Sector 57; 2 Killed After Being Flung 15-20 Feet Into Air
Gurugram Crash: Wrong-Side SUV Hits Bike Taxi In Sector 57; 2 Killed After Being Flung 15-20 Feet Into Air
Cities
Greater Noida Petrol Pump 'Fills' Vehicles With Water, Video Goes Viral
Greater Noida Petrol Pump 'Fills' Vehicles With Water, Video Goes Viral
Cities
Serial Molester Who Attacked Women Walking Alone Arrested In Mumbai
Serial Molester Who Attacked Women Walking Alone Arrested In Mumbai
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Strikes Hit Tehran & Isfahan, Tel Aviv Retaliates
Breaking News: Iran Expands Attacks Across Gulf, Oil Facilities Hit as War Intensifies
Airstrikes: Iran–Israel War Intensifies on Day 37 with Massive Strikes
War Alert: US Pilot Rescued as Israel & Iran Trade Massive Air Strikes
Assembly Elections Heat Up: Rallies, Campaign Clashes, and Big Political Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Rohit Yadav
Dr Rohit Yadav
OPINION | Petrodollar At Crossroads: War, Oil, And Quiet Reordering Of Global Power
Opinion
Embed widget