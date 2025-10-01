Woman Dies After Falling Ill At Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata, Family Blames Police

Kolkata: A woman died allegedly after falling ill at a Durga Puja pandal in south Kolkata's Behala area, police said.

The incident took place after the woman, identified as Sangita Rana, a resident of Haridevpur area, visited Nutan Dal puja pandal in Behala around Monday midnight, a police officer said.

She collapsed near the exit gate shortly after viewing the idol.

"On-duty officers immediately administered CPR at the spot. As her condition worsened, she was rushed through a green corridor to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead," the officer told PTI.

The deceased was a chronic asthma patient, he said.

The family members of the deceased woman, however, accused the police of mishandling the situation.

A relative alleged that repeated requests for oxygen support were ignored by the police, and the ambulance that arrived had no oxygen facility.

The family also claimed she became unwell following an argument with another visitor inside the pandal.

Police have started an investigation into the death and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

