Hidden Camera Found In Girls' Hostel Washroom In Tamil Nadu; Woman, Boyfriend Arrested

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a bathroom at a hostel housing women employees of Tata Electronics Private Limited in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district.

The accused were identified as Neelukumari Gupta (22), an employee at Tata Electronics’ Nagamangalam facility and a resident of the women’s hostel Vidiyal Residency in the Lalikkal area, and her boyfriend Santhosh (25), who was arrested from Bengaluru. Police said Neelukumari installed the camera in the bathroom following Santhosh’s instructions.

Hostel Houses 6,000 Women Employees

Vidiyal Residency, a massive facility with 11 floors and eight blocks accommodating over 6,000 women employees, houses four women per room. According to additional superintendent of police Shankar, the camera was installed on Sunday (November 2) in the bathroom of a room occupied by women from northern states. Neelukumari was among those staying in that room. The device was discovered on Tuesday by the other occupants, who immediately alerted the hostel management.

The discovery sparked widespread unrest among residents, leading to a protest by over 2,000 women on Tuesday evening. District officials, including Hosur's additional collector Aakriti Sethi and SP Thangadurai, reached the hostel to manage the situation, with more than 100 police personnel deployed to maintain order.

Parents Protest Outside Hostel

Amid heightened tension, several parents gathered outside the hostel on Wednesday, demanding accountability and safety assurances. Police later pacified the crowd, but more than 200 residents chose to leave the hostel and return home.

ASP Shankar said the footage from the recovered camera is under examination, and ten police teams, including women officers, have been deployed to thoroughly inspect every room to ensure no additional cameras were installed.