Watch: Uttarkashi Woman Thrashes Man With Slippers Over Alleged Misconduct With Her Daughter

A video showing a woman thrashing a young man with her shoes in Uttarkashi has gone viral, sparking widespread debate on social media. The footage shows the woman repeatedly striking the man while several bystanders look on. Reports suggest the confrontation erupted after the man allegedly misbehaved with the woman’s daughter. The incident, though said to have occurred a few days earlier, only gained traction recently as it spread rapidly across online platforms, prompting calls for accountability and police action.

According to reports, the man works at a local tyre puncture shop. Following the altercation, he has reportedly gone into hiding. Sachendra Parmar, a member of a Hindu organisation, said, “Since the incident, the young man has been absconding, and his current whereabouts are unknown. We demand that the authorities take action and ensure he is caught.”

Parmar claimed that the episode comes amid a string of viral videos emerging from Uttarkashi, some linked to communal undertones and alleged cases of “love jihad”. One earlier video reportedly involved a man accused of secretly filming an indecent video of a woman, stirring tensions in the area.

This latest case has once again brought public attention to the growing trend of people resorting to on-the-spot punishment in cases of alleged misconduct, particularly those involving women and girls.

A similar incident occurred in September 2024 in Uttar Pradesh, where a man faced public beating after being accused of circulating doctored obscene photographs of a young woman. According to reports, the accused had allegedly morphed the woman’s images into explicit content and shared them with prospective grooms, severely damaging her marriage prospects.

Initially, the local panchayat sought to resolve the issue amicably to safeguard the man’s future. However, the victim’s mother insisted on punishing him herself, declaring that she would not forgive him until she had struck him with her slippers. The panchayat agreed to her demand, allowing the act of retribution to take place publicly.

Following the incident, the community decided against involving the police. Officials later said they had not received any prior complaint but would investigate the matter if necessary.

Both episodes highlight growing public frustration and vigilante-style justice emerging in response to alleged offences against women, reflecting deep-rooted anger as well as mistrust in formal legal redress.