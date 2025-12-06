Woman Assaulted At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple; 2 Policemen Among 6 Booked After Court Order

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWoman Assaulted At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple; 2 Policemen Among 6 Booked After Court Order

Police identified the named accused as constables Jagvendra and Ajit, while efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the four remaining individuals.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A woman was allegedly assaulted and harassed by a group of men and two policemen at the Banke Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

An FIR has been registered against two police personnel and four unidentified individuals in connection with the violent incident that occurred on November 4 at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura-Vrindavan, officials said on Friday. The case was filed at the women’s police station following a court directive, according to police.

According to the FIR, the complainant stated that she had visited the temple with six others when the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, passed vulgar remarks at her and harassed her. The complaint further alleges that constables Jagvendra and Ajit attempted to drag her away, and when she and her brothers resisted, the accused tore her clothes and humiliated her.

The FIR also states that the accused attacked the group with an iron rod, injuring her brother, and threatened people who attempted to intervene.

The complainant further claimed that valuables, including ₹60,000 in cash, were snatched from accompanying devotees. She alleged that the accused falsely implicated her brothers in a fabricated case, leading to their arrest. She also reported receiving death threats for pursuing legal action.

Speaking to PTI-Bhasha, the complainant said that earlier complaints filed with Vrindavan Police and the women’s police station had been ignored. Following the incident, her brothers received treatment at a military hospital.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Mathura Uttar Pradesh Banke Bihari Temple UP News
