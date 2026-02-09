Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWho Is Shivam Mishra? Tobacco Baron’s Son Who Rammed Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur

Who Is Shivam Mishra? Tobacco Baron’s Son Who Rammed Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur

A high-speed Lamborghini crash in Gwaltoli has drawn attention to Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco baron, reviving questions around past controversies and public safety.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A quiet Sunday afternoon turned chaotic in the Gwaltoli area when a Lamborghini tore through the stretch near Rev-3 Mall around 3:15 pm. According to initial accounts, the luxury car rammed into an auto-rickshaw before smashing into a parked motorcycle. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle’s owner was thrown nearly 10 feet into the air, leaving bystanders stunned.

Police officials said the vehicle was allegedly being driven by Shivam Mishra at the time of the crash. The incident has since triggered widespread attention, not only because of the dramatic nature of the accident but also due to the identity of the person reportedly behind the wheel.

ALSO READ: UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured

Who Is Shivam Mishra?

Shivam Mishra is the son of prominent tobacco businessman KK Mishra and is no stranger to public scrutiny. His name previously surfaced in 2024, when the Income Tax Department launched a major investigation into Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, a company linked to the Mishra family.

That probe catapulted him into national attention, marking one of the most significant moments in his public profile so far.

Inside The 2024 Income Tax Investigation

The Income Tax investigation spanned multiple states, with enforcement teams conducting searches across Kanpur, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. Authorities initiated the action after flagging discrepancies in the company’s tax filings.

According to reports, Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd had declared an annual income ranging between ₹20 crore and ₹25 crore. However, investigators alleged that the firm’s actual turnover was significantly higher, estimated between ₹100 crore and ₹150 crore.

During the raids, officials reportedly seized ₹4.5 crore in cash. Follow-up searches led to the recovery of assets worth ₹7 crore, including additional cash and jewellery.

A Lavish Lifestyle Under The Scanner

As reported by NDTV, Shivam Mishra resides in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Vihar locality and is known for an extravagant lifestyle. He reportedly owns a fleet of high-end luxury vehicles valued at nearly ₹50 crore. Notably, all these vehicles are said to carry the same registration number: "4018."

This detail, combined with the scale of the earlier tax investigation, has repeatedly drawn public curiosity, and criticism, towards the tobacco baron’s son.

Related Video

Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Gwaltoli area on Sunday afternoon?

A Lamborghini crashed into an auto-rickshaw and a parked motorcycle near Rev-3 Mall. The impact threw the motorcycle's owner several feet into the air.

Who was reportedly driving the Lamborghini during the crash?

Police officials stated that Shivam Mishra was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Who is Shivam Mishra?

Shivam Mishra is the son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra. His name previously came up during a 2024 Income Tax Department investigation into a family-linked company.

What was the 2024 Income Tax investigation about?

The investigation into Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, linked to the Mishra family, focused on alleged discrepancies between declared income and actual turnover.

What is known about Shivam Mishra's lifestyle?

He reportedly lives in Vasant Vihar and owns a fleet of luxury vehicles valued at approximately ₹50 crore, all with the same registration number.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Luxury Car Accident India Lamborghini Crash Gwaltoli Accident Shivam Mishra News Tobacco Baron Son
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report
Cities
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Cities
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Exclusive News: Nitish Kumar Slams Rabri Devi in Bihar Legislative Council, Questions Work Record of Opposition
Breaking News: VIP Treatment for Lamborghini Driver Sparks Outrage After Kanpur Accident Injures 3 People
Breaking Update: No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Preparation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget