Who Is Shivam Mishra? Tobacco Baron’s Son Who Rammed Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A quiet Sunday afternoon turned chaotic in the Gwaltoli area when a Lamborghini tore through the stretch near Rev-3 Mall around 3:15 pm. According to initial accounts, the luxury car rammed into an auto-rickshaw before smashing into a parked motorcycle. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle’s owner was thrown nearly 10 feet into the air, leaving bystanders stunned.

Police officials said the vehicle was allegedly being driven by Shivam Mishra at the time of the crash. The incident has since triggered widespread attention, not only because of the dramatic nature of the accident but also due to the identity of the person reportedly behind the wheel.

ALSO READ: UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured

Who Is Shivam Mishra?

Shivam Mishra is the son of prominent tobacco businessman KK Mishra and is no stranger to public scrutiny. His name previously surfaced in 2024, when the Income Tax Department launched a major investigation into Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, a company linked to the Mishra family.

That probe catapulted him into national attention, marking one of the most significant moments in his public profile so far.

Inside The 2024 Income Tax Investigation

The Income Tax investigation spanned multiple states, with enforcement teams conducting searches across Kanpur, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. Authorities initiated the action after flagging discrepancies in the company’s tax filings.

According to reports, Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd had declared an annual income ranging between ₹20 crore and ₹25 crore. However, investigators alleged that the firm’s actual turnover was significantly higher, estimated between ₹100 crore and ₹150 crore.

During the raids, officials reportedly seized ₹4.5 crore in cash. Follow-up searches led to the recovery of assets worth ₹7 crore, including additional cash and jewellery.

A Lavish Lifestyle Under The Scanner

As reported by NDTV, Shivam Mishra resides in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Vihar locality and is known for an extravagant lifestyle. He reportedly owns a fleet of high-end luxury vehicles valued at nearly ₹50 crore. Notably, all these vehicles are said to carry the same registration number: "4018."

This detail, combined with the scale of the earlier tax investigation, has repeatedly drawn public curiosity, and criticism, towards the tobacco baron’s son.