Who Is Revati Sule? Sharad Pawar’s Granddaughter Set To Tie Knot With Sarang Lakhanee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The upcoming wedding of Revati Sule, granddaughter of senior politician Sharad Pawar, has drawn wide public interest. Revati is the daughter of Member of Parliament Supriya Sule and comes from one of Maharashtra’s most well-known political families. She is set to marry Sarang Lakhanee, a business executive from Nagpur. News about their engagement first appeared through family social media posts instead of a formal announcement.

Since then, many political and social figures have shared their wishes. While the wedding date is not yet public, preparations are said to be in progress.

What’s Revati Sule’s Background And Education

Revati Sule has mostly stayed away from active politics even though she belongs to a major political family. She is the daughter of Supriya Sule and Sadanand Sule and has kept a low public profile over the years.

However, she was recently seen supporting her mother during the Baramati Lok Sabha election campaign, which marked her first visible appearance in an election setting.

Her focus has largely been on academics. Revati completed her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai in 2020. After that, she went abroad for higher studies and earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the London School of Economics.

People close to the family describe her as academically driven and grounded. Her engagement became public when her brother shared a congratulatory photo of the couple on Instagram.

Everything About Sarang Lakhanee’s Career And Achievements

Sarang Lakhanee comes from a Nagpur-based business family. He is the son of Arun Lakhanee, who leads the Vishvaraj Group. Sarang currently works as Executive Director in the same company and looks after projects, strategy, and operations.

He studied commerce at Nagpur University and later completed executive education at IIM Bangalore. He also earned an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Before joining the family business full-time, he worked with organisations such as NITI Aayog and Citizens for Accountable Governance.

Apart from business, Sarang has a strong sports record. He represented India in international badminton tournaments across many countries for several years. His mix of business leadership and sports experience makes his profile stand out.