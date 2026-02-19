Who Is ‘Madam Zahar’? The Lady Don Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

A woman alleged to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested by police. She has been identified as Khushnuma Ansari alias Neha, who was reportedly known within the gang as “Madam Zahar.” Authorities allege that she was connected to a drugs syndicate linked to the criminal network.

According to police, Neha is a close associate of Mahfooz alias “Bobby Kabootar,” who is accused of being involved in the supply of illegal weapons. Investigating agencies claim that Bobby Kabootar played a role in arranging arms consignments for the gang.

Sources say Bobby Kabootar allegedly procured weapons from a man identified as Salim alias “Salim Pistol.” Salim Pistol was previously arrested near the India–Nepal border. Investigating agencies had also alleged that he had links with Pakistan’s ISI, though these claims are yet to be proven in court.

Named In High-Profile Cases

Bobby Kabootar’s name has surfaced in several high-profile criminal cases. These reportedly include the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the firing incident outside the residence of actress Disha Patani, and the Nadir Shah murder case in Delhi. Police allege that he acted as a key link in supplying illegal arms to various gangs.

The Special Cell’s Counter-Intelligence Unit arrested Bobby Kabootar, his girlfriend Neha, and two alleged associates -- Mohammad Raji Khan and Shahbaz -- near the Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi. Police said Neha was apprehended with drugs, and she is currently being questioned regarding the gang’s alleged drug connections.

Beauty Parlour As Alleged Front

Investigations have also revealed that Neha operated a beauty parlour in northeast Delhi. Police allege that she was involved in gang activities under the cover of running the business.

According to officials, Bobby and Neha had been associated for the past seven years. Earlier, another woman linked to the gang, Zoya -- who was allegedly involved in managing gang operations -- was also arrested and is currently lodged in jail.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.