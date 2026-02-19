Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWho Is ‘Madam Zahar’? The Lady Don Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Who Is ‘Madam Zahar’? The Lady Don Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Investigations have also revealed that Neha operated a beauty parlour in northeast Delhi. Police allege that she was involved in gang activities under the cover of running the business.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 02:42 PM (IST)

A woman alleged to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested by police. She has been identified as Khushnuma Ansari alias Neha, who was reportedly known within the gang as “Madam Zahar.” Authorities allege that she was connected to a drugs syndicate linked to the criminal network.

According to police, Neha is a close associate of Mahfooz alias “Bobby Kabootar,” who is accused of being involved in the supply of illegal weapons. Investigating agencies claim that Bobby Kabootar played a role in arranging arms consignments for the gang.

Sources say Bobby Kabootar allegedly procured weapons from a man identified as Salim alias “Salim Pistol.” Salim Pistol was previously arrested near the India–Nepal border. Investigating agencies had also alleged that he had links with Pakistan’s ISI, though these claims are yet to be proven in court.

Named In High-Profile Cases

Bobby Kabootar’s name has surfaced in several high-profile criminal cases. These reportedly include the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the firing incident outside the residence of actress Disha Patani, and the Nadir Shah murder case in Delhi. Police allege that he acted as a key link in supplying illegal arms to various gangs.

The Special Cell’s Counter-Intelligence Unit arrested Bobby Kabootar, his girlfriend Neha, and two alleged associates -- Mohammad Raji Khan and Shahbaz -- near the Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi. Police said Neha was apprehended with drugs, and she is currently being questioned regarding the gang’s alleged drug connections.

Beauty Parlour As Alleged Front

Investigations have also revealed that Neha operated a beauty parlour in northeast Delhi. Police allege that she was involved in gang activities under the cover of running the business.

According to officials, Bobby and Neha had been associated for the past seven years. Earlier, another woman linked to the gang, Zoya -- who was allegedly involved in managing gang operations -- was also arrested and is currently lodged in jail.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

Related Video

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt

Published at : 19 Feb 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lawrence Bishnoi DELHI NEWS Madam Zahar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Who Is ‘Madam Zahar’? The Lady Don Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Who Is ‘Madam Zahar’? The Lady Don Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Cities
‘Madam Zehar’, 'Bobby Kabootar' Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested In Delhi
‘Madam Zehar’, 'Bobby Kabootar' Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested In Delhi
Cities
Want To Apply For Ration Card In Delhi? Check Process Under New Rules
Want To Apply For Ration Card In Delhi? Check Process Under New Rules
Cities
Punjab CM Mann Discharged From Hospital, Condition Stable
Punjab CM Mann Discharged From Hospital, Condition Stable
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget