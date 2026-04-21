Fire Breaks Out At Anandalok Hospital In Kolkata, Patients Evacuated

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fire erupted on Anandalok Hospital's second floor, prompting swift evacuation.

AC unit short circuit suspected cause of hospital operation theatre fire.

Panic gripped in West bengal's capital city Kolkata after a fire broke out on the second floor of Anandalok Hospital. Three fire engines rushed to the spot as flames were reported inside the facility. Patients were quickly evacuated from the building amid rising concern.

According to preliminary reports, the fire may have originated from an air conditioning unit in the operation theatre due to a suspected short circuit, as indicated by fire officials. Eyewitnesses said flames were seen leaping out of a second-floor window, followed by thick black smoke engulfing the area.

सॉल्ट लेक, पश्चिम बंगाल: आनंदलोक अस्पताल में आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाने के लिए राहत एवं बचाव कार्य शुरू किया। स्थिति को नियंत्रित करने के प्रयास जारी हैं। pic.twitter.com/7qebqebWNG — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) April 21, 2026

Swift Evacuation, No Injuries Reported

Hospital authorities began shifting admitted patients to other facilities on an urgent basis. Those near the operation theatre were also moved out immediately. Several patients were transported by ambulance, while fire personnel and police worked swiftly to ensure everyone was evacuated safely.

A hospital staff member said that patients were moved to another building as soon as the smoke was detected. Visuals from outside show many patients waiting in the open after being evacuated.

The incident has revived memories of the December 9, 2011, AMRI Hospital fire in Dhakuria, where 92 patients died due to suffocation and burns after toxic smoke turned the hospital into a gas chamber.

Fire officials and police stated that efforts are ongoing to control the blaze. They confirmed that no patients have been injured and no one is trapped inside. “Everyone has been safely evacuated, but we are checking each floor thoroughly to ensure no one is left behind,” officials said.

Notably, this comes just a day after a major fire at Annapurna Nursing Home near NH-19 in Nababhata, Burdwan, where four fire engines were deployed to bring the situation under control.