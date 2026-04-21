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HomeCitiesViral Jhalmuri Vendor Who Served PM Modi During Bengal Election Campaign Reveals Income: WATCH

Viral Jhalmuri Vendor Who Served PM Modi During Bengal Election Campaign Reveals Income: WATCH

A jhalmuri vendor from Jhargram went viral after serving PM Narendra Modi. In a video, he reveals his daily earnings and shares details of his brief interaction with the Prime Minister.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi stopped at a jhalmuri stall during an election rally.
  • The vendor shared details of his conversation with the Prime Minister.
  • He revealed his daily earnings of around ₹1,000 to ₹1,200.

A recent video from Jhargram has caught widespread attention, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign, where he stopped by a roadside jhalmuri vendor and enjoyed the snack. The moment quickly drew a crowd. But what really intrigued people was the vendor’s earnings, which he revealed after the Prime Minister left. The video has since gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the jhalmuri seller shares his interaction with the PM. He said that Modi asked him about his education, village, and family. Along with that, the PM also inquired about his daily income.

What Happened During the Interaction

The vendor said the Prime Minister stopped at his stall during the campaign and briefly interacted with him while having jhalmuri. He asked about his background, including his education, village, and family, and also inquired about how long he had been running the stall and his daily earnings. The visit quickly drew a large crowd of locals and supporters, turning the spot into a moment of public interaction during the campaign. According to the vendor, the interaction lasted only a few minutes, but it created a buzz in the area as people gathered to catch a glimpse and engage with the Prime Minister.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
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Vendor Reveals His Earnings

The vendor stated that he earns around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per day, compounding up to approximately Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per month, enough to run his household. He also mentioned that he is originally from Bihar and moved to West Bengal in search of better income opportunities.

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Social Media Reactions

The video has been widely shared across platforms, garnering lakhs of views and likes. Users reacted with humour and positivity. One commented, “Bhai ki dukaan ka promotion ho gaya,” while another wrote, “Ab dukaan mast chalegi, bahar photo laga lo.” A third user added, “Yeh toh baithe-baithe promotion mil gaya.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the viral video from Jhargram?

Narendra Modi stopped at a roadside jhalmuri vendor during an election campaign and enjoyed the snack, drawing a crowd. The vendor's earnings after the interaction also garnered attention.

What did PM Modi ask the jhalmuri vendor?

The vendor shared that PM Modi inquired about his education, village, family, and daily income.

How much does the jhalmuri vendor earn?

The vendor stated he earns approximately ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 per day, resulting in a monthly income of around ₹30,000 to ₹35,000.

Where is the jhalmuri vendor originally from?

The vendor is originally from Bihar and relocated to West Bengal seeking better income opportunities.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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