Narendra Modi stopped at a roadside jhalmuri vendor during an election campaign and enjoyed the snack, drawing a crowd. The vendor's earnings after the interaction also garnered attention.
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Viral Jhalmuri Vendor Who Served PM Modi During Bengal Election Campaign Reveals Income: WATCH
A jhalmuri vendor from Jhargram went viral after serving PM Narendra Modi. In a video, he reveals his daily earnings and shares details of his brief interaction with the Prime Minister.
- PM Modi stopped at a jhalmuri stall during an election rally.
- The vendor shared details of his conversation with the Prime Minister.
- He revealed his daily earnings of around ₹1,000 to ₹1,200.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in the viral video from Jhargram?
What did PM Modi ask the jhalmuri vendor?
The vendor shared that PM Modi inquired about his education, village, family, and daily income.
How much does the jhalmuri vendor earn?
The vendor stated he earns approximately ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 per day, resulting in a monthly income of around ₹30,000 to ₹35,000.
Where is the jhalmuri vendor originally from?
The vendor is originally from Bihar and relocated to West Bengal seeking better income opportunities.
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