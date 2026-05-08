Heavy Security, Traffic & Parking Curbs Across Kolkata Ahead Of Suvendu’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata under extensive security for BJP's new government swearing-in.

Major traffic curbs, diversions implemented across central Kolkata.

Multi-layer security and surveillance deployed at parade ground.

Kolkata has been placed under an extensive security cover ahead of Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government at the Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states are expected to attend. Kolkata Police has announced major traffic curbs, parking restrictions and diversion plans across central parts of the city to facilitate smooth movement of VVIP convoys and prevent congestion during the high-profile event.

Multi-Layer Security Cover

Senior police officials said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place around Brigade Parade Ground and key roads leading to the venue.

Large deployments of police personnel, traffic units and surveillance teams have been stationed across sensitive areas, with authorities closely monitoring movement in and around central Kolkata.

Officials said special traffic regulation plans had been prepared to ensure uninterrupted passage for VVIP convoys attending the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP’s first government in West Bengal.

Commuters have been advised to follow official traffic advisories and avoid affected routes during peak movement hours on Saturday.

Traffic Curbs Across City

According to the Kolkata Police notification, movement of goods vehicles will remain prohibited across the city from 4 am to 8 pm on Saturday.

However, vehicles carrying essential commodities such as vegetables, medicines, milk and oxygen cylinders will be exempted from the restrictions.

Vehicular movement will also be regulated on several key stretches, including the Esplanade ramp, Khiddirpore Road, Hospital Road, Casuarina Avenue and Queens Way.

Parking restrictions have additionally been imposed around the ceremony venue. Authorities said vehicles will not be allowed to park along stretches near Victoria Memorial on AJC Bose Road, besides Khiddirpore Road, Hospital Road, Cathedral Road, Queens Way and Lovers Lane.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In As Bengal CM Tomorrow; PM Modi, NDA CMs To Attend

High-Profile Attendance Expected

Apart from Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, several senior BJP leaders and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the ceremony.

The event marks a major political milestone, with BJP set to form its first-ever government in West Bengal after ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari Named CM After BJP’s Historic West Bengal Victory