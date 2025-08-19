Water Enters Residential Areas As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark After Heavy Rain In Delhi: WATCH

The residential areas in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar witnessed waterlogging on Tuesday after the Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark, following intermittent rain over the last few days.



The river breached the danger mark on Monday, with authorities issuing warnings and preparing for temporary relocation of residents from the floodplains in view of a further rise in water level.

VIDEO | Delhi: Water has entered residential areas in Yamuna Bazar, as the Yamuna continues to flow above the danger mark and the National Capital experiences intermittent rain over the last few days.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nIPBcdxFNE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

On Monday, the Yamuna crossed the danger level, reaching the mark of 205.36 metres at 2:00 PM at the Old Railway Bridge. By 6:00 PM the river had swelled to 205.55 metres.

#WATCH | Delhi: River Yamuna flows above the danger mark after all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened two days ago. Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge. pic.twitter.com/A8ey5l50m5 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

The warning mark for the river in the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts when the river reaches 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

#WATCH | The water level in the Yamuna River crosses the danger mark in Delhi.



Visuals from Delhi's ITO pic.twitter.com/tlLUsJVDvk — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

The rise in the water levels prompted Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and minister Parvesh Verma to visit the Yamuna ghats. CM Gupta began her visit by taking stock of the situation from the Asita Ghat, followed by the Yamuna Chhath Ghat, DM East Office, Regulator Number 12, and the Control Room.

After assessing the situation, she that the Central Water Commission has issued an advisory that the river's water level in Delhi may rise up to 206 metres due the water being released from Hathinikund Barrage and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna region.

In view of the possibility of a flood, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and volunteers have been ordered to remain on alert.

Meanwhile, the Faridabad administration is on alert with the water levels of the river rising continuously. Faridabad District Commissioner Vikram Singh held a meeting with the officials on Monday, and directed them to stay on alert and ensure all necessary preparations to deal with any adverse situation. He noted that more than a dozen villages, including Mohana, Latipur, and Manjhauli, situated in the Yamuna area, are likely to be affected due to a rise in the river's water levels.

Delhi saw one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023, when the river reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres, surpassing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978 by a significant margin. As a result, several areas were inundated because of heavy rain and more than 25,000 people evacuated.