WATCH: Woman SI Caught On Camera Slapping Complainant Multiple Times, Suspended

A video from Varanasi's Chaubepur police station has gone viral on social media, showing a woman sub-inspector allegedly slapping a woman complainant multiple times during a dispute. The incident has raised questions over police conduct, despite the Varanasi Police Commissionerate's repeated claims of providing regular behavioural training to personnel and promoting courteous interaction with citizens.

According to information received by ABP Live, the woman had visited the Chaubepur police station in connection with a land dispute. During an argument, the woman sub-inspector, identified as Roshni Singh, allegedly lost her temper and slapped the complainant several times within a few seconds.

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Woman Sub-Inspector Suspended

Following the circulation of the video, the Varanasi Police Commissionerate took action and suspended Sub-Inspector Roshni Singh.

Officials said the altercation broke out during a discussion between the complainant and the officer, after which the alleged assault took place.

Incident Captured On Mobile Phone

The video was reportedly recorded on a mobile phone by a person present at the police station.

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According to the information available, two parties had reached the police station to resolve a land dispute, and the woman complainant was presenting her side of the matter to Sub-Inspector Roshni Singh when the incident occurred.