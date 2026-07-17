WATCH: Woman SI Caught On Camera Slapping Complainant Multiple Times, Suspended

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English NewsCitiesWATCH: Woman Cop Loses Cool, Slaps Complainant Multiple Times Inside Varanasi Police Station

WATCH: Woman Cop Loses Cool, Slaps Complainant Multiple Times Inside Varanasi Police Station

A woman sub-inspector in Varanasi was suspended after a viral video allegedly showed her slapping a woman complainant multiple times during a land dispute hearing at Chaubepur police station.

Written By : Nishant Chaturvedi |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Video shows Varanasi sub-inspector slapping woman complainant multiple times.
  • Incident occurred during a land dispute discussion at the police station.
  • Sub-inspector Roshni Singh was suspended following the viral video.

A video from Varanasi's Chaubepur police station has gone viral on social media, showing a woman sub-inspector allegedly slapping a woman complainant multiple times during a dispute. The incident has raised questions over police conduct, despite the Varanasi Police Commissionerate's repeated claims of providing regular behavioural training to personnel and promoting courteous interaction with citizens.

According to information received by ABP Live, the woman had visited the Chaubepur police station in connection with a land dispute. During an argument, the woman sub-inspector, identified as Roshni Singh, allegedly lost her temper and slapped the complainant several times within a few seconds.

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Woman Sub-Inspector Suspended

Following the circulation of the video, the Varanasi Police Commissionerate took action and suspended Sub-Inspector Roshni Singh.

Officials said the altercation broke out during a discussion between the complainant and the officer, after which the alleged assault took place.

Incident Captured On Mobile Phone

The video was reportedly recorded on a mobile phone by a person present at the police station.

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According to the information available, two parties had reached the police station to resolve a land dispute, and the woman complainant was presenting her side of the matter to Sub-Inspector Roshni Singh when the incident occurred.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at the Chaubepur police station in Varanasi?

A video went viral showing a woman sub-inspector allegedly slapping a female complainant multiple times. The incident occurred during a dispute over a land matter.

Why was the complainant at the police station?

The woman had visited the Chaubepur police station in connection with a land dispute. The alleged assault happened while she was presenting her side.

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video VARANASI Chaubepur
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