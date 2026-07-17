WATCH: Woman SI Caught On Camera Slapping Complainant Multiple Times, Suspended

A video went viral showing a woman sub-inspector allegedly slapping a female complainant multiple times. The incident occurred during a dispute over a land matter.
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WATCH: Woman Cop Loses Cool, Slaps Complainant Multiple Times Inside Varanasi Police Station
A woman sub-inspector in Varanasi was suspended after a viral video allegedly showed her slapping a woman complainant multiple times during a land dispute hearing at Chaubepur police station.
- Video shows Varanasi sub-inspector slapping woman complainant multiple times.
- Incident occurred during a land dispute discussion at the police station.
- Sub-inspector Roshni Singh was suspended following the viral video.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred at the Chaubepur police station in Varanasi?
Why was the complainant at the police station?
The woman had visited the Chaubepur police station in connection with a land dispute. The alleged assault happened while she was presenting her side.
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