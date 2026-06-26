Watch: 5 Schoolchildren Fall From Moving Van in Bengaluru, Narrowly Escape Serious Injury

Five schoolchildren had a narrow escape on Thursday afternoon after the rear door of a moving private school van suddenly swung open, causing them to fall onto the road in Bengaluru's KR Puram area.

Fortunately, there was no vehicle immediately behind the van, preventing what could have been a major tragedy. The children sustained only minor scrapes and bruises.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, and the footage has since surfaced online.

Acting on the video evidence, the Traffic Police registered a case and seized the van.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, including whether it resulted from driver negligence or whether the rear door came open after the vehicle hit a pothole, as claimed by some witnesses.

The incident has raised concerns over the condition of the vehicle, with initial information indicating that the van may not have been in proper working condition. The accident has also brought the driver's alleged negligence under scrutiny, as questions are being raised about whether the vehicle was fit to transport schoolchildren.