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English NewsCitiesRs 36,000 Crore Ganga Expressway Flyover Waterlogged In Unnao, Locals Seen Catching Fish

Rs 36,000 Crore Ganga Expressway Flyover Waterlogged In Unnao, Locals Seen Catching Fish

A 50-metre stretch of an interchange connecting the Ganga Expressway with the old Kanpur Road (NH-27) was inundated following heavy rainfall.

Written By : Ashish Gaur |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 02:29 PM (IST)

The condition of the Ganga Expressway, which connects Meerut with Prayagraj, has come under scrutiny after heavy rain led to waterlogging in Unnao. A 50-metre stretch of an interchange connecting the Ganga Expressway with the old Kanpur Road (NH-27) was inundated following heavy rainfall. Visuals from the interchange near the Bashirat Ganj exit toll plaza showed several feet of water accumulated on the road, disrupting the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

At the Soneik toll gate, water reportedly accumulated to a depth of 3-4 feet, bringing traffic to a crawl. Local residents were seen using fishing nets to catch fish from the waterlogged stretch near the toll gate and the industrial corridor service road.

Visuals Go Viral

The visuals of the flooded toll plaza have raised questions over the drainage arrangements on the expressway.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) said the main carriageway of the Ganga Expressway remained unaffected. According to the authority, waterlogging was restricted to around 50 metres of one of the four loops at the interchange.

A senior UPEIDA official said the affected loop is used by vehicles entering the Ganga Expressway from NH-27. The authority attributed the waterlogging to a transmission line that prevented the affected portion from being constructed at the required height.

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
'GANGA EXPRESSWAY' UP Weather
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