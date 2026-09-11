A cash robbery was reported at an SBI branch under the jurisdiction of Sakkardara police station in Nagpur on Thursday evening.

According to preliminary information, accused Suraj Borkar allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of employees who were depositing cash at an ATM near the bank after business hours. He then snatched a bag containing Rs 4.53 lakh from them.

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Accused Arrested With Rs 4.53 Lakh

The accused allegedly entered the bank this time and threw chilli powder into the employees’ eyes, triggering chaos inside the branch.

After employees raised an alarm, police arrested Suraj Borkar within minutes from a spot a short distance from the bank. He was found with the entire Rs 4.53 lakh cash, preventing any loss to the bank.

Suspect May Have Conducted Reconnaissance

Preliminary information suggests that Borkar may have already conducted a recce of the bank to determine when employees would deposit cash at the ATM. He was allegedly waiting near the bank for the opportunity.

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