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English NewsCitiesWATCH: Man Throws Red Chilli Powder At Nagpur SBI Employees, Robs Rs 4.53 Lakh; Arrested Within Minutes

WATCH: Man Throws Red Chilli Powder At Nagpur SBI Employees, Robs Rs 4.53 Lakh; Arrested Within Minutes

Nagpur police arrested Suraj Borkar within minutes after he threw chilli powder at SBI employees and robbed Rs 4.53 lakh. He was caught with the entire cash, preventing any bank loss.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 09:54 PM (IST)

A cash robbery was reported at an SBI branch under the jurisdiction of Sakkardara police station in Nagpur on Thursday evening.

According to preliminary information, accused Suraj Borkar allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of employees who were depositing cash at an ATM near the bank after business hours. He then snatched a bag containing Rs 4.53 lakh from them.

Also Read: Mumbai Property Fraud: Woman Declares Husband 'Dead' On Paper, Sells Rs 1.11 Crore Flat

Accused Arrested With Rs 4.53 Lakh

The accused allegedly entered the bank this time and threw chilli powder into the employees’ eyes, triggering chaos inside the branch.

After employees raised an alarm, police arrested Suraj Borkar within minutes from a spot a short distance from the bank. He was found with the entire Rs 4.53 lakh cash, preventing any loss to the bank.

Suspect May Have Conducted Reconnaissance

Preliminary information suggests that Borkar may have already conducted a recce of the bank to determine when employees would deposit cash at the ATM. He was allegedly waiting near the bank for the opportunity.

Also Read: Nishu Aazad Says No Security Despite SC Order: ‘Genuinely Afraid’ For Family

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 09:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
SBI Bank Nagpur News Red Chilli Nagpur Bank Robbery Nagpur Bank Heist
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