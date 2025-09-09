WATCH: Delhi Couple's Brand New Thar Crashes Out Of Showroom's First Floor In Freak Accident

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWATCH: Delhi Couple's Brand New Thar Crashes Out Of Showroom's First Floor In Freak Accident

A newly purchased Mahindra Thar crashed through an East Delhi showroom’s first-floor glass shortly after delivery. No one was injured, and a video of the incident went viral online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
A brand-new Mahindra Thar accidentally crashed through the glass wall of a showroom in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Monday evening. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

The mishap occurred around 5–6 pm at the Shiva Auto Car Mahindra showroom in Nirman Vihar. Pradeep, the vehicle’s new owner, was seated inside the car along with his 29-year-old wife, Maani Pawar, and Vikas, a showroom salesman who was explaining the car’s features at the time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, confirmed that the couple had just completed the purchase of a Thar Rox SUV displayed on the showroom’s first floor. “The car was being delivered to the couple when it suddenly darted forward, broke through the glass wall, and fell onto the ground below,” Dhania said.

Check Out The Viral

According to police reports, the accident happened while the couple was performing a customary ritual inside the showroom, a common practice where a lemon is squeezed under the car’s tyre for good luck, when Pradeep accidentally pressed the accelerator.

A video circulating on social media captures the dramatic aftermath: the overturned Thar resting on the pavement below, and the empty frame of the shattered showroom glass on the first floor.

Despite the dramatic scene, all occupants walked away unscathed. Only a nearby motorcycle suffered minor damage. Authorities noted that no complaints have been filed by either the family or the showroom.

The couple, residents of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, were treated as a precaution at Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar before being discharged.

 

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
