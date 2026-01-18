Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWanted Shooter Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested In Joint Operation By Delhi Crime Branch, Rajasthan Police

Wanted Shooter Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested In Joint Operation By Delhi Crime Branch, Rajasthan Police

Pradeep Sharma, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter, was arrested in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. He was wanted in Rajasthan for extortion and firing at a businessman's residence, and also supplied weapons.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 02:43 PM (IST)

The Delhi Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police have arrested a wanted shooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang during a joint operation. The accused, identified as Pradeep Sharma alias Golu (23), a resident of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, officials said.

According to police officials, Pradeep Sharma was wanted in two serious criminal cases registered in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. He is accused of demanding an extortion amount of ₹4 crore from a prominent businessman. Investigations revealed that when the extortion demand was not met, the accused, along with other gang members, allegedly opened fire at the businessman’s residence in May 2025, triggering panic in the area. 

Investigating agencies said Sharma was not only operating as a shooter but was also actively involved in supplying weapons and ammunition to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A large cache of arms and cartridges was recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigations have identified him as an active weapons supplier for the gang.

Further Investigation Underway

Several cases have been registered against the accused under stringent provisions of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Gangster Squad and the Delhi Crime Branch. Following his arrest, the accused has been handed over to Rajasthan Police custody for further interrogation and investigation.

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Delhi Crime Branch Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Delhi POlice
