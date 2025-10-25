Wanted Arms Supplier Arrested After Gunfight In Delhi's Mehrauli, Cop Injured

A brief exchange of fire took place between Delhi Police and wanted criminal and illegal arms supplier Koku Pahadia in Delhi's Mehrauli area, following which the accused was taken into custody.

According to the Delhi Police, one constable sustained an injury on his arm during the encounter. Two other police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets in the gunfight. The criminal, Pahadia, was also injured.

Pahadia was wanted in multiple cases, including Arms supply, the Delhi Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The encounter broke out after the accused opened fire on the police team in an attempt to escape, prompting the cops to retaliate. Pahadia was then overpowered after being shot and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. He is now in a stable condition.

A probe has been launched and further investigation is underway.