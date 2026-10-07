4 Students Killed From Toxic Gas Exposure After Entering Water Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four students died cleaning deep water tank at Vrindavan school.

One student collapsed; four rescuers followed, all becoming unconscious.

Magisterial inquiry ordered into safety, school recognition, and procedures.

Chief Minister acknowledged; other area gurukulams now face inspections.

Four students died, and another was injured after they were exposed to suspected toxic gas while cleaning an underground water tank at a residential Sanskrit school in Vrindavan’s Chaitanya Vihar, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after students noticed a foul smell coming from the tank, which was around 12 to 14 feet deep. They first used a motor to drain the water before attempting to clear the remaining water and sludge.

One student entered the tank but soon became unconscious. Four others then went inside in an attempt to rescue him, but they too collapsed. All five students were eventually pulled out and taken to hospital.

Four Students Die, One Survives

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said four students, aged between 17 and 20, died in the incident. Their bodies were sent to the mortuary, while their families were being informed.

The fifth student survived and was undergoing treatment. SSP Shlok Kumar said Rudra was conscious and able to speak. He was initially taken to the district hospital before being referred for closer monitoring.

Mathura Police said the incident took place at Vrindavan Gurukulam, where the students live and study.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered Into Tank Cleaning

Singh said a magisterial inquiry would be conducted to determine how the incident occurred and whether the gurukulam had the required recognition.

The inquiry will also examine why students were made to clean the underground tank and whether adequate safety measures were in place.

Officials said CCTV footage from the premises would be examined as part of the investigation. Police will also take further legal action based on complaints filed by the families of the deceased students.

The district administration has also decided to conduct fresh inspections of other gurukulams in the area. Their buildings and facilities will be checked to identify potential safety risks and prevent similar incidents.

The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure rescue efforts and proper medical treatment for the surviving student, officials said.