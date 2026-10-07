India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCities4 Students Killed From Toxic Gas Exposure After Entering Water Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam

4 Students Killed From Toxic Gas Exposure After Entering Water Tank At Vrindavan Gurukulam

The students had entered the 12 to 14-foot-deep tank after noticing a foul smell and using a motor to remove water. One student collapsed first, followed by four others who entered to rescue him.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four students died cleaning deep water tank at Vrindavan school.
  • One student collapsed; four rescuers followed, all becoming unconscious.
  • Magisterial inquiry ordered into safety, school recognition, and procedures.
  • Chief Minister acknowledged; other area gurukulams now face inspections.

Four students died, and another was injured after they were exposed to suspected toxic gas while cleaning an underground water tank at a residential Sanskrit school in Vrindavan’s Chaitanya Vihar, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after students noticed a foul smell coming from the tank, which was around 12 to 14 feet deep. They first used a motor to drain the water before attempting to clear the remaining water and sludge.

One student entered the tank but soon became unconscious. Four others then went inside in an attempt to rescue him, but they too collapsed. All five students were eventually pulled out and taken to hospital.

Four Students Die, One Survives

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said four students, aged between 17 and 20, died in the incident. Their bodies were sent to the mortuary, while their families were being informed.

The fifth student survived and was undergoing treatment. SSP Shlok Kumar said Rudra was conscious and able to speak. He was initially taken to the district hospital before being referred for closer monitoring.

Mathura Police said the incident took place at Vrindavan Gurukulam, where the students live and study.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered Into Tank Cleaning

Singh said a magisterial inquiry would be conducted to determine how the incident occurred and whether the gurukulam had the required recognition.

The inquiry will also examine why students were made to clean the underground tank and whether adequate safety measures were in place.

Officials said CCTV footage from the premises would be examined as part of the investigation. Police will also take further legal action based on complaints filed by the families of the deceased students.

The district administration has also decided to conduct fresh inspections of other gurukulams in the area. Their buildings and facilities will be checked to identify potential safety risks and prevent similar incidents.

The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure rescue efforts and proper medical treatment for the surviving student, officials said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Sanskrit school in Vrindavan?

Four students died and one was injured after being exposed to suspected toxic gas. This occurred while they were cleaning an underground water tank at a residential Sanskrit school in Vrindavan's Chaitanya Vihar.

How many students were affected and what is their condition?

Four students, aged between 17 and 20, died in the incident. The fifth student survived and is conscious and able to speak, currently undergoing medical treatment.

What actions are authorities taking regarding the incident?

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate how the incident occurred and whether adequate safety measures were in place. Authorities will also examine CCTV footage and conduct inspections of other gurukulams.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 07 Oct 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Mathura News Vrindavan News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.9 Hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, Tremors Felt In Delhi
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.9 Hits Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, Tremors Felt In Delhi
Cities
‘No Permission Sought’: Delhi Police On INDIA Bloc March To ECI, Says 260, Including 10 MPs, Detained
‘No Permission Granted’: Delhi Police Says 260 Detained During INDIA Bloc March
Cities
‘BJP Has Started Preparing For Punjab Polls’: Bhagwant Mann On CBI Raid In Corruption Claims Against CM’s Close Aide
‘BJP Has Started Preparing For Punjab Polls’: Mann On CBI Raid In Corruption Case
Cities
‘Fake PCS Officer’ Marriage? AAP Leader Alleges Fraud, Says Wife Fled With Jewellery
‘Fake PCS Officer’ Marriage? AAP Leader Alleges Fraud, Says Wife Fled With Jewellery
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Remain Inside Akashvani Bhavan, Election Commission Move Still Unclear
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Refuse To Leave Akashvani Bhavan, Demand Access To Election Commission
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Detained After Barricade Face-Off, Opposition Leaders Taken Away
Delhi Protest: Rahul-Priyanka Detained As Opposition Clash With Police Over SIR Intensifies
CAPTAIN SMIT NEWS: फ्लाईदुबई जैसा हमला फिर होगा? अल-कायदा ने दी खुली धमकी |ABPLIVE
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget