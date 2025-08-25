Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Romeo & Juliet Tried A Bike Sequel In Noida': Watch Couple's Antics Which Earned Them A Rs 53000 Challan

'Romeo & Juliet Tried A Bike Sequel In Noida': Watch Couple's Antics Which Earned Them A Rs 53000 Challan

The Uttar Pradesh Police used humour to highlight road safety after fining a helmetless couple ₹53,500 for traffic violations, including dangerous driving.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Uttar Pradesh Police have once again turned to wit and creativity to spread awareness, and this time their message has gone viral. A young couple in Noida caught riding a bike without helmets and ignoring traffic rules became the subject of a cheeky post that has captured wide attention online.

The clip, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows the duo attempting to recreate a dramatic film-like moment on a busy road. But instead of a cinematic ending, the pair faced a very real consequence — a traffic challan of ₹53,500.

The UP Police captioned the post with a tongue-in-cheek line: “This time the climax was a hefty challan, not a love song! Ride safe, follow rules, and let your love story live long.” The lighthearted approach, mixed with a serious reminder, struck the right chord with netizens. Many lauded the force for delivering a road safety message in a way that felt both relatable and impactful.

Many users wondered what offences the bike owner had possibly committed to have earned such a huge penalty. One such user asked  Grok AI about it and got the reply: "The ₹53,500 fine was for multiple violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (amended 2019), including dangerous driving (Section 184), riding without helmets (Sections 129 & 194D), and driving without proper authorization (Sections 39/192). Penalties add up: e.g., ₹5,000 for dangerous driving, ₹1,000 per helmet violation, plus others based on the incident."

Another user said: "The challan is more expensive than the bike."

A user identified as Ram Kishan Mishra said: "True love is sharing a helmet, not a challan." Rahul Singh vented his frustration at inconsiderate road users, saying: "First of all, before issuing a driving license, conduct a thorough test. Just knowing how to drive a vehicle shouldn't be enough to get a license. 90% of the idiots on the road have no manners while overtaking or using indicators. Forget about lane manners altogether; they'll suddenly turn from anywhere, jump out from the middle of nowhere."

This campaign is part of the police’s broader effort to connect with younger audiences through humour and social media trends. By blending sharp messaging with creativity, officials aim to encourage helmet use, curb reckless riding, and remind people of the steep penalties for flouting traffic laws.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Trending Video
Preferred Sources
Read more
