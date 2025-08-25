Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesViolent Protest Erupts In Patna After Bodies Of 2 Children Were Found Inside Parked Car: VIDEO

Violent Protest Erupts In Patna After Bodies Of 2 Children Were Found Inside Parked Car: VIDEO

A violent protest erupted in Patna's Atal Path due to public anger over the deaths of two children found in a car. Demonstrators clashed with authorities, leading to police and RAF deployment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 09:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tension gripped Patna on Monday evening as a protest at Atal Path turned violent. The agitation was sparked by public anger over the August 15 incident, in which two children were tragically found dead inside a parked car in the Indrapuri area of the city.

Eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of locals gathered demanding swift justice and accountability in the case. The protest escalated when demonstrators clashed with authorities, prompting the deployment of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel to the spot.

Clash Between Protestors and Police

The demonstration escalated after protestors clashed with authorities. Officers were seen using lathis (batons) to disperse the crowd, while several vehicles were set ablaze in the middle of the road. A heavy police and RAF deployment was rushed to the spot to restore order and prevent further escalation.

The Trigger: Independence Day Tragedy

The unrest stems from an August 15 incident, when a 9-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were discovered unresponsive inside a parked car in Indrapuri. Despite immediate police intervention, both children were declared dead. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, though an official report is yet to be released.

Earlier Protests and Rising Anger

This is the second major protest in Patna within a week. On Friday, residents had blocked roads and burned tyres demanding justice, prompting the police to file an FIR against those involved for gathering without permission.

Murder Allegations vs. Suffocation Theory

While the initial police investigation pointed to suffocation as the likely cause of death, the children’s families have alleged foul play and suspected murder, demanding a comprehensive and transparent probe.

As of now, security has been tightened across the affected areas. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure peace is restored.

 

 

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Protest PATNA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Makes This Promise To Farmers, Small Traders Amid US Tariff Tensions, Reiterates 'Swadeshi' Pitch
PM Modi Makes This Promise To Farmers, Small Traders Amid US Tariff Tensions
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
India
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget