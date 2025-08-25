Violent Protest Erupts In Patna After Bodies Of 2 Children Were Found Inside Parked Car: VIDEO

Tension gripped Patna on Monday evening as a protest at Atal Path turned violent. The agitation was sparked by public anger over the August 15 incident, in which two children were tragically found dead inside a parked car in the Indrapuri area of the city.

Eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of locals gathered demanding swift justice and accountability in the case. The protest escalated when demonstrators clashed with authorities, prompting the deployment of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel to the spot.

VIDEO | A protest broke out at Atal Path in Patna after two children were found dead in a car in Indrapuri area. Latest visuals from the spot. #Patna pic.twitter.com/4pqqmoBfHQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025

Clash Between Protestors and Police

The demonstration escalated after protestors clashed with authorities. Officers were seen using lathis (batons) to disperse the crowd, while several vehicles were set ablaze in the middle of the road. A heavy police and RAF deployment was rushed to the spot to restore order and prevent further escalation.

The Trigger: Independence Day Tragedy

The unrest stems from an August 15 incident, when a 9-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were discovered unresponsive inside a parked car in Indrapuri. Despite immediate police intervention, both children were declared dead. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, though an official report is yet to be released.

Earlier Protests and Rising Anger

This is the second major protest in Patna within a week. On Friday, residents had blocked roads and burned tyres demanding justice, prompting the police to file an FIR against those involved for gathering without permission.

Murder Allegations vs. Suffocation Theory

While the initial police investigation pointed to suffocation as the likely cause of death, the children’s families have alleged foul play and suspected murder, demanding a comprehensive and transparent probe.

As of now, security has been tightened across the affected areas. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure peace is restored.