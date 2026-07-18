West Bengal authorities are demolishing an allegedly illegal five-storey Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in Amtala, South 24 Parganas. It is linked to TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.
VIDEO: Bulldozers Tear Down Five-Storey Abhishek Banerjee's 'illegal' MP Office In Bengal's South 24 Parganas
West Bengal authorities began demolishing an allegedly illegal five-storey TMC office linked to Abhishek Banerjee in South 24 Parganas after officials said notices went unanswered.
- Structure lacked approval; demolition proceeded after ignored notices.
- BJP workers supported the action, alleging criminal use, forced occupation.
- Trinamool Congress offered no official response regarding the demolition.
West Bengal authorities on Saturday began demolishing an allegedly "illegal" Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in South 24 Parganas linked to the party's national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.
The demolition of the five-storey building at Amtala was underway using bulldozers when this report was filed. According to officials, the structure was allegedly constructed without the required building sanction plan.
Amtala, West Bengal: Bulldozers were used to demolish the office of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee pic.twitter.com/A4p1VycceR— IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2026
The demolition is being carried out under the supervision of local Block Development Officer (BDO) and Block Land & Land Reforms (BLLRO) officials. A joint team of the West Bengal Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has been deployed to provide security, while personnel from the state fire services department are also present at the site.
Also Read: WATCH: Woman Throws Ink At Abhijeet Dipke During Address At Jantar Mantar; He Responds With 'Jai Bhim'
Authorities have barricaded the entire area as demolition work continues.
'No Response To Notice Led To Demolition': Officials
According to district officials, a notice dated June 30 had declared the building unauthorised and directed TMC office-bearers to appear for a hearing on July 15. A reminder notice was pasted on the building on July 7, IANS reported.
"However, there was no response to the notice. Thereafter, the district administration decided to proceed with action, and the demolition began on Saturday afternoon," a district administration official said.
BJP Alleges TMC Building Is Illegal
As the demolition got underway, BJP workers gathered at the site, raising slogans in support of the action. They alleged that the office had been used by notorious criminals from South 24 Parganas associated with the previous ruling dispensation.
ALSO READ: 'This Movement Will Not End': JNU Student Vows To Continue Fast After Wangchuk's Removal On Day 21
BJP MLA from Satgachia, Agniswar Naskar, also reached the spot and alleged that the building had not only been constructed without approval but that the land had also been forcibly occupied by TMC-backed individuals.
The Trinamool Congress had not issued any official response to the development at the time of filing this report.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is being demolished in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas?
Why was the TMC party office in Amtala demolished?
The building was allegedly constructed without the required building sanction plan. District officials stated no response was received after notices were issued regarding its unauthorized status.
Did authorities issue notices before demolishing the TMC office?
Yes, district officials issued a notice on June 30 and a reminder on July 7. However, there was no response to these notices from TMC office-bearers.