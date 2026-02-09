Varanasi Airport Suspends Night Flights, Air Operations To Remain Shut For 8 Hours Till October

All flight operations at Uttar Pradesh’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi will be completely suspended for 8 to 9 hours every night. This restriction is expected to remain in place until October due to ongoing airport expansion work.

The airport management has decided to halt night-time flight operations for the duration of the construction to facilitate the extension project. As a result, aircraft scheduled to land or take off at night will now be rescheduled to daytime slots to minimise inconvenience to passengers. The move follows prolonged deliberations by airport authorities.

Night Flight Operations To Remain Suspended

According to information shared with ABP Live by Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Director Punit Gupta, night-time flight operations will be suspended for eight hours daily from February 9 until October due to ongoing expansion and development work. This means that no aircraft will operate at the Varanasi airport after 11 pm during this period.

Around three to four flights that were previously scheduled during night hours have been adjusted to daytime operations to ensure the project is carried out safely and in an organised manner. Daytime flight operations at the airport will continue as usual.

Key Airport For Eastern UP And Bihar

Varanasi’s international airport serves not only the district but also several surrounding regions, including parts of Bihar. Dozens of domestic and international flights operate daily from the airport, connecting Varanasi to cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as well as overseas destinations. Under the decision taken by the airport authority, night-time flight operations will remain suspended until October.