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English NewsCities22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging At Lodge In Varanasi, Probe Underway

22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Hanging At Lodge In Varanasi, Probe Underway

The victim's family described him as withdrawn, while officers are questioning other lodge occupants and awaiting the post-mortem examination.

Written By : Nishant Chaturvedi |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 22-year-old NEET aspirant found dead in Varanasi lodge.
  • His body was found hanging; no suicide note recovered by police.
  • Police investigating circumstances, family had no indication of distress.
  • Investigation ongoing; motive and exact circumstances remain unclear.

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead at a lodge in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Sunday, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No suicide note was recovered from his room, and the reason behind his death remains unknown.

The deceased, identified as Vinod Patel, was a resident of Mirzapur and had been preparing for the medical entrance examination for some time. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his room at a lodge in Chhittupur, under the jurisdiction of the Lanka police station.

According to information shared by the police with ABP Live, officers received information about the incident on Sunday, October 18. A police team reached the spot and took possession of the body before sending it for a post-mortem examination.

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No Suicide Note Found In Room

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the room. The circumstances leading to Patel’s death remain unclear, and investigators are examining the case from all angles.

The police have informed the student’s family and are questioning other people staying at the lodge to gather information about the incident.

According to police, Patel’s family described him as withdrawn and said he generally spoke very little, even during telephone conversations. However, they reportedly had no indication that he might take such a step.

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Investigation Underway

Police are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. No motive has been confirmed so far, and the investigation is continuing.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, after which it will be handed over to the family following the necessary formalities. Legal proceedings are also underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the NEET aspirant found dead in Varanasi?

The deceased was identified as Vinod Patel, a 22-year-old resident of Mirzapur who was preparing for the medical entrance examination.

Was a suicide note recovered from the room?

No, police did not find any suicide note in Vinod Patel's room. The reason behind his death remains unknown.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death and examining the case from all angles. No motive has been confirmed so far.

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Varanasi Uttar Pradesh UP News
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