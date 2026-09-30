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English NewsCitiesJubin Nautiyal's Father Ramsharan Quits BJP, Likely To Return To Congress

Jubin Nautiyal's Father Ramsharan Quits BJP, Likely To Return To Congress

His resignation has also triggered speculation about his next political move, including the possibility of him returning to Congress.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 08:37 AM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a setback ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, with former district panchayat president and former Chakrata Assembly candidate Ramsharan Nautiyal resigning from the party.

Ramsharan Nautiyal, who is also the father of popular singer Jubin Nautiyal, resigned from the BJP on Tuesday. He had contested the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Chakrata on a BJP ticket.

Nautiyal has not publicly stated the reason for his decision to leave the party. His resignation has also triggered speculation about his next political move, including the possibility of him returning to Congress, a party he was associated with before joining the BJP in 2014.

Ramsharan Nautiyal's 2022 Election Record

Ramsharan Nautiyal contested the 2022 Assembly election from Chakrata as the BJP candidate. He secured 27,417 votes and finished second, while Congress leader Pritam Singh won the seat with 36,853 votes.

Nautiyal has also served as a district panchayat president and remained active in the politics of the Jaunsar-Bawar region.

Although neither Ramsharan Nautiyal nor his associates have indicated where he may go next, speculation about a possible return to Congress has begun following his resignation.

His resignation comes months before the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The BJP's state president Mahendra Bhatt, meanwhile, said he was not aware of Nautiyal's resignation, according to a report by Amar Ujala.

Nautiyal had earlier expressed differences with local BJP leaders. In 2023, he had publicly raised allegations against leaders in his region, according to reports.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Uttarakhand Ramsharan Nautiyal Jubin Nautiya
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