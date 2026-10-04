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English NewsCitiesGurugram Tourists Injured In Clash At Kainchi Dham Temple Amid Heavy Rush

Gurugram Tourists Injured In Clash At Kainchi Dham Temple Amid Heavy Rush

The injured men said that five to six people attacked them near Kainchi Dham following a minor dispute. They alleged that the attackers used iron rods and sticks, leaving both of them injured.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Two devotees from Gurugram who had travelled to Kainchi Dham to seek the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba got into an argument with some people over an unspecified issue. The disagreement soon escalated into a physical fight between the two groups. Six people allegedly assaulted the two Gurugram residents, identified as 27-year-old Sandeep Kumar, son of Manoj Kumar Sinha, and 26-year-old Abhimanyu Gupta, son of Ram Roop Gupta.
 
Sandeep Kumar suffered a severe head injury and sustained a deep cut, leaving him bleeding profusely. Seeing him injured, the people from the other side reportedly fled the spot.

Attack With Iron Rods And Sticks

Sandeep and his friend Abhimanyu, who were injured in the assault, reached the Bhawali Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors treated them.
 
The injured men said that five to six people attacked them near Kainchi Dham following a minor dispute. They alleged that the attackers used iron rods and sticks, leaving both of them injured.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haldwani Gurugram News Uttarakhand Kainchi Dham
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