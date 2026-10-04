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Gurugram Tourists Injured In Clash At Kainchi Dham Temple Amid Heavy Rush
The injured men said that five to six people attacked them near Kainchi Dham following a minor dispute. They alleged that the attackers used iron rods and sticks, leaving both of them injured.
Two devotees from Gurugram who had travelled to Kainchi Dham to seek the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba got into an argument with some people over an unspecified issue. The disagreement soon escalated into a physical fight between the two groups. Six people allegedly assaulted the two Gurugram residents, identified as 27-year-old Sandeep Kumar, son of Manoj Kumar Sinha, and 26-year-old Abhimanyu Gupta, son of Ram Roop Gupta.
Sandeep Kumar suffered a severe head injury and sustained a deep cut, leaving him bleeding profusely. Seeing him injured, the people from the other side reportedly fled the spot.
Attack With Iron Rods And Sticks
Sandeep and his friend Abhimanyu, who were injured in the assault, reached the Bhawali Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors treated them.
The injured men said that five to six people attacked them near Kainchi Dham following a minor dispute. They alleged that the attackers used iron rods and sticks, leaving both of them injured.
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