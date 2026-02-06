Uttarakhand BJP Leader, Advocate Die After Suspected Poisoning In Khatima

BJP leader and social activist Dhillu Singh Rana, who had a strong influence within the tribal community, and advocate Malkit Singh Rana died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance under suspicious circumstances. Another advocate, Pravesh Maurya (Rana), who was with them, is reported to be in critical condition and has been referred to a higher medical centre after receiving initial treatment.

According to available information, the three had attended a wedding function and were returning when they stopped near the village of Sejna. After purchasing a liquor bottle from a wine shop in Kanjabag, they sat near Janki Mandap.

Soon after taking their first drink, all three suddenly fell ill, with their condition deteriorating rapidly. With the help of local residents, they were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Khatima.

Suspicion Of Conspiracy Deepens

Doctors at the hospital declared BJP leader Dhillu Singh Rana and advocate Malkit Singh Rana dead on arrival, while Pravesh Maurya was referred for advanced treatment due to his critical condition. The incident has triggered grief and anger across the region. Sources claim that a bottle containing a poisonous substance was recovered from the spot where the three were seated, raising serious suspicion that the deaths may not be due to negligence alone but could be the result of a deliberate conspiracy. However, police officials have not reached any conclusion so far.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, senior police and administrative officials reached the spot and carried out an inspection. The liquor bottle, the suspected toxic substance and other evidence have been seized for examination. Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after post-mortem reports and forensic analysis are received.