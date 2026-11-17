A bus fell into a ravine about 100 metres below a bridge near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal on Tuesday, killing six people. SDRF teams from Byasi and Dhalwala posts immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations upon receiving information about the accident, news agency ANI reported, citing the Tehri District magistrate.

Preliminary reports said that there were 30-35 people on board the bus at the time of the accident, out of whom nearly 20 are said to have suffered injuries. They were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. The rescue operation is currently underway.