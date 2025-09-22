Uttar Pradesh To Showcase Cultural, Spiritual Treasures At Paris Travel Market To Boost Tourism

Uttar Pradesh Tourism is set to participate in the International & French Travel Market (IFTM Top Resa) 2025 in Paris, with a dedicated stall to showcase the state's rich cultural and spiritual offerings. The event, taking place from September 23 to 25 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, is seen as a key platform to attract European travellers and position UP as a leading global tourism destination.

Tourism & Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “At IFTM Top Resa 2025, we are proud to present the splendour of our state to Europe — from the eternal ghats of Varanasi and the sanctity of Ayodhya to the architectural wonders of Agra and the living perfume traditions of Kannauj. France has always admired India’s heritage and artistry, and this platform is an opportunity to deepen cultural appreciation, strengthen tourism exchange and welcome more European travellers to discover Uttar Pradesh.”

Highlighting Sacred, Heritage Sites In UP

The Uttar Pradesh pavilion will spotlight the state's most revered destinations and unique attractions. The display will feature the sacred circuits of Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, the transformative Buddhist Circuit, and the iconic ghats of Varanasi. In addition, the stand will highlight the grandeur of heritage marvels like the Taj Mahal and the unique "Perfume Tourism" of Kannauj, which celebrates the ancient deg-bhapka traditions of natural fragrance-making. The state's vibrant festivals, cuisine, and performing arts will also be showcased.

Referred to as the cradle of the Buddhist Circuit, Uttar Pradesh offers visitors a journey through the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. Beyond its spiritual significance, the state is home to iconic destinations such as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the ghats of Varanasi, the holy confluence at Prayagraj, and the cultural charm of Lucknow. The pavilion will also promote globally renowned festivals like Dev Deepawali, Mahakumbh, Taj Mahotsav, and Rangotsav, which embody the state's living traditions.

Vision for Global Tourism

The participation at IFTM Top Resa aligns with Uttar Pradesh's broader vision of emerging as a premier global tourism destination. The event will serve as a platform to foster cultural appreciation and strengthen tourism ties with European countries. Uttar Pradesh is home to a timeless culture and spirituality that continues to inspire travellers from across the globe, and the showcase in Paris is a strategic step to attract more international tourists.