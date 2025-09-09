UP Launches First-Ever Farm Stay Investment Scheme, Aims To Pioneer Agri-Tourism In India

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Tourism has invited proposals from investors to develop and operate farm stay accommodations across the state. The programme aims to position Uttar Pradesh as India’s agri-tourism leader, offering visitors an immersive taste of village life, farming practices and countryside hospitality.

UP's Farm Stay Investment Programme

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said the scheme reflects a new vision for rural tourism. “Uttar Pradesh is taking rural tourism to the next level with a vision that is entirely new. This initiative is not just about creating farm accommodations – it is about turning our villages into vibrant centers of culture, livelihood, and learning. Tourists today are eager to escape concrete jungles and experience authentic farm life – from milking cows at dawn to sharing meals in rural kitchens. We are ready to provide that warmth, simplicity, and authenticity,” said Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.

To attract investors, the government has rolled out generous incentives, including capital investment subsidies ranging from 10% to 25% depending on project size, with benefits capped at Rs 40 crore. Additional support includes a 5% interest subsidy on bank loans up to Rs 5 crore, complete exemptions on stamp duty, land conversion fees and development charges, along with employment-linked subsidies for projects hiring local workers. Units that are women-led, SC/ST-backed or based in priority tourism destinations will receive up to 5% extra subsidy, subject to a 30% overall ceiling.

“Our focus is clear — this new farm stay initiative must translate into real benefits for rural households. From ensuring authentic farm-based experiences to providing modern facilities, every project will be guided to meet global standards while staying true to local culture. With strong incentives and transparent processes, this initiative will not only strengthen rural economies but also reconnect urban visitors with India’s agrarian roots,” said Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism.

Amenities Of Uttar Pradesh's Tourist Accommodation

Under the scheme, a farm stay is defined as a tourist accommodation built on or near a working farm, with at least two lettable rooms and a reception area, separate from the owner’s residence. Each unit must provide authentic rural experiences such as crop cultivation, horticulture, dairy farming, fishponds, animal husbandry, or guided farm tours — turning the village itself into the central attraction.

With 65 crore tourist visits recorded in 2024, officials believe the farm stay initiative will diversify rural incomes, generate local jobs, preserve crafts, and connect urban visitors with India’s agrarian heritage.