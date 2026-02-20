Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Natural Farming Hub; Yogi Govt Expands Drive To 94,300 Hectares

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly positioning itself as a national hub for natural farming, with the Yogi Adityanath-led government expanding the initiative to 94,300 hectares across all 75 districts of the state. The coverage is expected to cross the one lakh hectare mark in the near future, officials said.

The state government has earmarked ₹298 crore to further scale up the programme, signalling a mission-mode push to reduce chemical dependency and build a more sustainable agricultural model.

Bundelkhand in Focus as Sustainable Model Takes Shape

A key thrust of the campaign is centred on Bundelkhand, where targeted programmes are being implemented to establish natural farming as a viable and replicable model. A special cow-based natural farming initiative has been launched across 23,500 hectares in the seven districts of Bundelkhand: Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot.

By promoting eco-friendly techniques in this low-rainfall region, the government aims to enhance water retention capacity and make agriculture more resilient. Officials believe that improving soil health and conserving moisture will significantly reduce farming costs while boosting sustainability.

The use of traditional inputs such as ‘Jeevamrit’ and ‘Ghanjeevamrit’ is being encouraged to minimise reliance on chemical fertilisers and pesticides. This shift is expected to lower input expenses and support the government’s goal of promoting a “low cost, high returns” farming model.

Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chairman of the Goseva Commission, said natural farming strengthens soil structure and improves water retention, making it particularly suitable for regions like Bundelkhand. He described the initiative as a potential game changer for the regional agricultural economy.

From Food Providers to ‘Health Providers’

The government is also conducting large-scale training programmes to familiarise farmers with natural farming techniques, helping integrate sustainable agricultural practices into the mainstream. Officials say these efforts are empowering farmers to become more self-reliant.

Alongside production, emphasis is being placed on branding natural products and promoting environmentally responsible farming systems. The broader objective, the government says, is not only to raise farmers’ incomes but also to protect public health and conserve the environment.

With sustained policy backing and financial support, Uttar Pradesh is accelerating its transition towards natural farming, with Bundelkhand emerging as a focal point of this transformation.