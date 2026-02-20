Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUttar Pradesh Emerges As Natural Farming Hub; Yogi Govt Expands Drive To 94,300 Hectares

Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Natural Farming Hub; Yogi Govt Expands Drive To 94,300 Hectares

With ₹298 crore allocated, the government focuses on Bundelkhand, using cow-based methods to improve soil health and water retention.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh is rapidly positioning itself as a national hub for natural farming, with the Yogi Adityanath-led government expanding the initiative to 94,300 hectares across all 75 districts of the state. The coverage is expected to cross the one lakh hectare mark in the near future, officials said.

The state government has earmarked ₹298 crore to further scale up the programme, signalling a mission-mode push to reduce chemical dependency and build a more sustainable agricultural model.

Bundelkhand in Focus as Sustainable Model Takes Shape

A key thrust of the campaign is centred on Bundelkhand, where targeted programmes are being implemented to establish natural farming as a viable and replicable model. A special cow-based natural farming initiative has been launched across 23,500 hectares in the seven districts of Bundelkhand: Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot.

By promoting eco-friendly techniques in this low-rainfall region, the government aims to enhance water retention capacity and make agriculture more resilient. Officials believe that improving soil health and conserving moisture will significantly reduce farming costs while boosting sustainability.

The use of traditional inputs such as ‘Jeevamrit’ and ‘Ghanjeevamrit’ is being encouraged to minimise reliance on chemical fertilisers and pesticides. This shift is expected to lower input expenses and support the government’s goal of promoting a “low cost, high returns” farming model.

Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chairman of the Goseva Commission, said natural farming strengthens soil structure and improves water retention, making it particularly suitable for regions like Bundelkhand. He described the initiative as a potential game changer for the regional agricultural economy.

From Food Providers to ‘Health Providers’

The government is also conducting large-scale training programmes to familiarise farmers with natural farming techniques, helping integrate sustainable agricultural practices into the mainstream. Officials say these efforts are empowering farmers to become more self-reliant.

Alongside production, emphasis is being placed on branding natural products and promoting environmentally responsible farming systems. The broader objective, the government says, is not only to raise farmers’ incomes but also to protect public health and conserve the environment.

With sustained policy backing and financial support, Uttar Pradesh is accelerating its transition towards natural farming, with Bundelkhand emerging as a focal point of this transformation.

Related Video

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 12:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yogi Adityanath UP News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Natural Farming Hub; Yogi Govt Expands Drive To 94,300 Hectares
Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Natural Farming Hub; Yogi Govt Expands Drive To 94,300 Hectares
Cities
Yamuna Expressway To Get ‘Japan City’ And ‘Singapore City’; 500 Acres Each Proposed In Greater Noida
Yamuna Expressway To Get ‘Japan City’ And ‘Singapore City’; 500 Acres Each Proposed In Greater Noida
Cities
Delhi Schools Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Again; Hoax Sparks Panic, Investigation Ongoing
Delhi Schools Hit By Bomb Threat Emails Again; Hoax Sparks Panic, Investigation Ongoing
Cities
Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Naidu Of Tirupati Laddu Ghee Scam
Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Naidu Of Tirupati Laddu Ghee Scam
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget