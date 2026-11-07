Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom American national Michael Lee found dead in Hyderabad hotel.

Hotel staff discovered Lee unconscious, emergency services confirmed death.

Cause of death unknown, police awaiting post-mortem reports.

A 41-year-old American national was found dead inside a luxury hotel room in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area, Telangana Police said. The deceased, identified as Michael Brian Lee, was a resident of California in the United States.

Lee was found unconscious in Room No. 1218 on the 12th floor of Marriott Executive Apartments at SLN Terminus on Wednesday evening, November 5. He had arrived in Hyderabad on November 2 with his business partner, identified as David, for a business trip and had been staying at the hotel.

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Hotel Staff Find American National Unconscious

According to Gachibowli police, hotel staff entered Lee's room at around 6:30 pm on November 5 after he failed to respond to repeated phone calls since the previous evening.

They found him lying unconscious on the bed and immediately alerted emergency services.

"Information was immediately given to the 108 ambulance service. The medical personnel who reached the spot examined him and confirmed that he had already died. On receiving the information, Gachibowli police reached the scene, inspected the premises, registered a case, and initiated an investigation," a Gachibowli police official said.

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Cause Of Death Yet To Be Established

Police said the circumstances surrounding Lee's death remain unclear. The exact cause will be determined after the post-mortem report and forensic findings are received.

"The cause of death will be determined based on the post-mortem report and other investigation details. Police are investigating the incident from all angles," the official added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.