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English NewsCitiesUS National, On Business Trip To India, Found Dead In Hyderabad Luxury Hotel Room; Probe Launched

US National, On Business Trip To India, Found Dead In Hyderabad Luxury Hotel Room; Probe Launched

Hotel staff discovered Michael Brian Lee unconscious on November 5 after he failed to respond to calls. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to establish the cause of death.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • American national Michael Lee found dead in Hyderabad hotel.
  • Hotel staff discovered Lee unconscious, emergency services confirmed death.
  • Cause of death unknown, police awaiting post-mortem reports.

A 41-year-old American national was found dead inside a luxury hotel room in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area, Telangana Police said. The deceased, identified as Michael Brian Lee, was a resident of California in the United States.

Lee was found unconscious in Room No. 1218 on the 12th floor of Marriott Executive Apartments at SLN Terminus on Wednesday evening, November 5. He had arrived in Hyderabad on November 2 with his business partner, identified as David, for a business trip and had been staying at the hotel.

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Hotel Staff Find American National Unconscious

According to Gachibowli police, hotel staff entered Lee's room at around 6:30 pm on November 5 after he failed to respond to repeated phone calls since the previous evening.

They found him lying unconscious on the bed and immediately alerted emergency services.

"Information was immediately given to the 108 ambulance service. The medical personnel who reached the spot examined him and confirmed that he had already died. On receiving the information, Gachibowli police reached the scene, inspected the premises, registered a case, and initiated an investigation," a Gachibowli police official said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Chawri Bazar Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 3 As One More Body Recovered After 2 Days

Cause Of Death Yet To Be Established

Police said the circumstances surrounding Lee's death remain unclear. The exact cause will be determined after the post-mortem report and forensic findings are received.

"The cause of death will be determined based on the post-mortem report and other investigation details. Police are investigating the incident from all angles," the official added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was found dead in a Hyderabad hotel?

Michael Brian Lee, a 41-year-old American national from California, was found dead. He had arrived in Hyderabad for a business trip.

Where was Michael Brian Lee found?

He was found unconscious in Room No. 1218 on the 12th floor of Marriott Executive Apartments at SLN Terminus in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

How was Michael Brian Lee's body discovered?

Hotel staff entered his room after he failed to respond to calls since the previous evening. They found him unconscious and alerted emergency services.

What is the cause of Michael Brian Lee's death?

The exact cause of death is still unclear. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic findings to determine it.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Hyderabad News Hyderabad
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