Urinal In Food Storage, Cockroaches, Flies: FDA Suspends Licence Of Mumbai's Iconic Olympia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FDA also suspended Nair Hospital, other eateries' licenses statewide.

The licence of Mumbai's 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House in Colaba has been suspended by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a consumer complaint, after an inspection found several serious food safety and hygiene violations.

The FDA said the inspection revealed a urinal located in the food storage area, along with unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, PTI reported.

Officials also found food being handled directly on the floor, the use of unclean water and an infestation of cockroaches and flies.

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Meat, Food Segregation Violations Found

According to the FDA, meat and blood residues were found inside the refrigerator, while raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was not properly segregated.

The inspection also found damaged wooden chopping boards being used and food handlers without appropriate protective clothing, PTI reported.

Of the 35 food handlers at the establishment, 34 had not undergone the required food safety training, the FDA said.

Mandatory water testing reports and essential sanitation records were also unavailable.

Nolan, Holland Had Visited In July

The action comes two months after Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon visited Olympia Coffee House during their July trip to Mumbai.

The trio had stopped at the Colaba eatery for a quick tea before the premiere of their film Odyssey. They had tea with bun maska and a few desserts.

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Nair Hospital Canteen Licence Also Suspended

The FDA also suspended the licence of the canteen at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central after finding serious violations of food safety and hygiene standards.

“Considering the health and safety of patients and citizens, the canteen's licence was suspended forthwith, and further legal action is underway,” PTI quoted FDA as saying.

The food regulator also cancelled the licences of Chembur-based M/s Blink Commerce Private Limited, Ghatkopar-based M/s Vishwas Sweets And Snacks, M/s A-1 General & Dry Fruits and Worli-based M/s Milan Punjab over food safety violations.

Licences of four restaurants in Pune and two in Nagpur were also suspended.

As part of its festive-season food safety campaign, the FDA said it seized 2,813 kg of milk and dairy products worth Rs 7,38,230 across Maharashtra.