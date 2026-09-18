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English NewsCitiesUrinal In Food Storage, Cockroaches, Flies: FDA Suspends Licence Of Mumbai's Iconic Olympia

Urinal In Food Storage, Cockroaches, Flies: FDA Suspends Licence Of Mumbai's Iconic Olympia

A urinal in the food storage area, cockroach and fly infestation and improper food segregation were among the violations found at Mumbai's Olympia Coffee House.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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  • FDA also suspended Nair Hospital, other eateries' licenses statewide.

The licence of Mumbai's 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House in Colaba has been suspended by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following a consumer complaint, after an inspection found several serious food safety and hygiene violations.

The FDA said the inspection revealed a urinal located in the food storage area, along with unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, PTI reported.

Officials also found food being handled directly on the floor, the use of unclean water and an infestation of cockroaches and flies.

ALSO READ: 'Attacked By Dogs': How Delhi Teen's Gangrape-Murder Came To Light After Body Found In Field

Meat, Food Segregation Violations Found

According to the FDA, meat and blood residues were found inside the refrigerator, while raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was not properly segregated.

The inspection also found damaged wooden chopping boards being used and food handlers without appropriate protective clothing, PTI reported.

Of the 35 food handlers at the establishment, 34 had not undergone the required food safety training, the FDA said.

Mandatory water testing reports and essential sanitation records were also unavailable.

Nolan, Holland Had Visited In July

The action comes two months after Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon visited Olympia Coffee House during their July trip to Mumbai.

The trio had stopped at the Colaba eatery for a quick tea before the premiere of their film Odyssey. They had tea with bun maska and a few desserts.

ALSO READ: 'Vote Chori, Govt Chori, Now Party Chori': Rahul Gandhi Slams EC Over TMC Name, Symbol Order

Nair Hospital Canteen Licence Also Suspended

The FDA also suspended the licence of the canteen at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central after finding serious violations of food safety and hygiene standards.

“Considering the health and safety of patients and citizens, the canteen's licence was suspended forthwith, and further legal action is underway,” PTI quoted FDA as saying.

The food regulator also cancelled the licences of Chembur-based M/s Blink Commerce Private Limited, Ghatkopar-based M/s Vishwas Sweets And Snacks, M/s A-1 General & Dry Fruits and Worli-based M/s Milan Punjab over food safety violations.

Licences of four restaurants in Pune and two in Nagpur were also suspended.

As part of its festive-season food safety campaign, the FDA said it seized 2,813 kg of milk and dairy products worth Rs 7,38,230 across Maharashtra.

Frequently Asked Questions

Had any notable personalities recently visited Olympia Coffee House?

Yes, Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon visited Olympia Coffee House in July. They stopped at the eatery for tea, bun maska, and a few desserts.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Mumbai News FDA MUMBAI
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