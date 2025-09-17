UP’s YEIDA Zone Bags Rs 3,500 Crore Investment From RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Minda Corporation

Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a major boost in industrial investment with two high-value projects sanctioned in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has received approval to develop a large-scale solar hub, featuring a 3 GW solar cell manufacturing facility and an integrated ecosystem, alongside a 60 MW captive solar and energy storage (ESS) plant.

According to officials, the group is committing over Rs 3,000 crore to the initiative, which aims to accelerate India’s renewable energy transition and position the state as a key hub for solar manufacturing. The project will feature advanced technologies such as TOPCon and Perovskite-Tandem cell systems, with potential efficiency levels of 28–30 per cent. This innovation is expected to reduce electricity costs by 10–15 per cent.

The unit will be established on 100 acres of land allotted in Sector-8D of YEIDA, with the authority already issuing a letter of intent. The solar hub is projected to generate more than 1,200 direct and 4,000 indirect jobs.

Minda Corporation’s Rs 500 crore auto components facility

In a parallel development, Minda Corporation Ltd. announced plans to set up a plant for wiring harnesses, sensors, and connectors in Sector-10 of YEIDA. The company is investing upwards of Rs 500 crore in the project, designed to serve the needs of the automobile sector with cost-effective engineering solutions and cluster development.

Officials confirmed that the facility is expected to create over 2,200 direct jobs and another 5,000 indirect employment opportunities. The project is strategically aligned with the expanding demand for electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, and ADAS technology in India.

Both ventures—together worth more than Rs 3,500 crore—are forecast to generate over 7,000 jobs in total, backing Uttar Pradesh’s aim to become a preferred investment destination.

Government sources attributed the momentum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s policies, which focus on improving infrastructure, strengthening law and order, and ensuring investor-friendly measures.

Officials said these developments are expected to deepen indigenous manufacturing capacity and bring global technology to the state.