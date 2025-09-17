Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP’s YEIDA Zone Bags Rs 3,500 Crore Investment From RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Minda Corporation

UP’s YEIDA Zone Bags Rs 3,500 Crore Investment From RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Minda Corporation

Uttar Pradesh's YEIDA region secures over ₹3,500 crore in investments. Officials said that the facility is expected to create over 2,200 direct jobs and another 5,000 indirect employment opportunities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 09:52 PM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a major boost in industrial investment with two high-value projects sanctioned in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has received approval to develop a large-scale solar hub, featuring a 3 GW solar cell manufacturing facility and an integrated ecosystem, alongside a 60 MW captive solar and energy storage (ESS) plant.

According to officials, the group is committing over Rs 3,000 crore to the initiative, which aims to accelerate India’s renewable energy transition and position the state as a key hub for solar manufacturing. The project will feature advanced technologies such as TOPCon and Perovskite-Tandem cell systems, with potential efficiency levels of 28–30 per cent. This innovation is expected to reduce electricity costs by 10–15 per cent.

The unit will be established on 100 acres of land allotted in Sector-8D of YEIDA, with the authority already issuing a letter of intent. The solar hub is projected to generate more than 1,200 direct and 4,000 indirect jobs.

Minda Corporation’s Rs 500 crore auto components facility

In a parallel development, Minda Corporation Ltd. announced plans to set up a plant for wiring harnesses, sensors, and connectors in Sector-10 of YEIDA. The company is investing upwards of Rs 500 crore in the project, designed to serve the needs of the automobile sector with cost-effective engineering solutions and cluster development.

Officials confirmed that the facility is expected to create over 2,200 direct jobs and another 5,000 indirect employment opportunities. The project is strategically aligned with the expanding demand for electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, and ADAS technology in India.

Both ventures—together worth more than Rs 3,500 crore—are forecast to generate over 7,000 jobs in total, backing Uttar Pradesh’s aim to become a preferred investment destination.

Government sources attributed the momentum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s policies, which focus on improving infrastructure, strengthening law and order, and ensuring investor-friendly measures.

Officials said these developments are expected to deepen indigenous manufacturing capacity and bring global technology to the state.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Investment YEIDA Solar Hub RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Minda Corporation 3 GW Solar Project 3000 Cr Investment UP 500 Cr Automotive Project UP TOPCon Solar Technology
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
India
‘Go And Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
‘Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
India
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Amit Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget