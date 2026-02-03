Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Woman Strangles Ex-Lover To Death With Help Of Boyfriend, Dumps Body In Drain

UP Woman Strangles Ex-Lover To Death With Help Of Boyfriend, Dumps Body In Drain

Muzaffarnagar police solved a murder case within 24 hours, arresting a woman and her partner Sadiq. They confessed to strangling the woman's ex-boyfriend and dumping body in a drain.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 08:57 AM (IST)

Police in western Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district have solved the mystery surrounding the recovery of a man’s body from the Sarwat drain within 24 hours, arresting the deceased’s former girlfriend of 12 years and her current partner, officials said on Monday.

The accused allegedly strangled the man to death to end his continued pursuit and later disposed of the body by stuffing it into a sack and dumping it into the drain.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said the body of 32-year-old Jeevan Kashyap, a resident of Harinagar in Purkaji, was recovered from a drain near Sarwat Phatak on Sunday morning.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim had been strangled to death before his body was placed in a sack and thrown into the drain, he added.

Former Girlfriend And Her Partner Arrested

Under the supervision of SP City Satyanarayan Prajapat and CO Mandi Raju Saw, a team led by Mandi Kotwali in-charge Brijesh Kumar Sharma arrested the accused woman, Sonia Kashyap, and her partner, Sadiq, a resident of Harsauli.

Police also recovered the rope allegedly used in the murder from the possession of the accused.

According to SSP Verma, Sonia and the deceased had been in a relationship since before her marriage. A few years ago, Sonia’s husband died, after which she developed a relationship with Sadiq, who works as a tailor in Goa.

When Sadiq came to know about Sonia’s past relationship with Jeevan, he reportedly objected to it, leading to tension among the three.

Murder Planned To End Past Ties

Police said Sonia and Sadiq conspired to kill Jeevan to permanently end his involvement in her life. As part of the plan, Sonia called Jeevan to her rented room near Sarwat Phatak, where Sadiq was already hiding.

During the encounter, Sadiq allegedly strangled Jeevan with a rope while Sonia held his legs, causing death by suffocation.

After the murder, the accused allegedly placed the body in a sack and dumped it into the drain under the cover of darkness.

SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma announced a reward for the police team involved in the swift resolution of the case.

Related Video

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh UP News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
News
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
News
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner': CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner': CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
News
‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH
‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget