UP Woman Strangles Ex-Lover To Death With Help Of Boyfriend, Dumps Body In Drain

Police in western Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district have solved the mystery surrounding the recovery of a man’s body from the Sarwat drain within 24 hours, arresting the deceased’s former girlfriend of 12 years and her current partner, officials said on Monday.

The accused allegedly strangled the man to death to end his continued pursuit and later disposed of the body by stuffing it into a sack and dumping it into the drain.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said the body of 32-year-old Jeevan Kashyap, a resident of Harinagar in Purkaji, was recovered from a drain near Sarwat Phatak on Sunday morning.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim had been strangled to death before his body was placed in a sack and thrown into the drain, he added.

Former Girlfriend And Her Partner Arrested

Under the supervision of SP City Satyanarayan Prajapat and CO Mandi Raju Saw, a team led by Mandi Kotwali in-charge Brijesh Kumar Sharma arrested the accused woman, Sonia Kashyap, and her partner, Sadiq, a resident of Harsauli.

Police also recovered the rope allegedly used in the murder from the possession of the accused.

According to SSP Verma, Sonia and the deceased had been in a relationship since before her marriage. A few years ago, Sonia’s husband died, after which she developed a relationship with Sadiq, who works as a tailor in Goa.

When Sadiq came to know about Sonia’s past relationship with Jeevan, he reportedly objected to it, leading to tension among the three.

Murder Planned To End Past Ties

Police said Sonia and Sadiq conspired to kill Jeevan to permanently end his involvement in her life. As part of the plan, Sonia called Jeevan to her rented room near Sarwat Phatak, where Sadiq was already hiding.

During the encounter, Sadiq allegedly strangled Jeevan with a rope while Sonia held his legs, causing death by suffocation.

After the murder, the accused allegedly placed the body in a sack and dumped it into the drain under the cover of darkness.

SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma announced a reward for the police team involved in the swift resolution of the case.