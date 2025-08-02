UP Woman, Brothers Try To Bury Husband Alive — Stranger Arrives Just In Time To Save Him

In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, a man named Rajiv narrowly escaped a brutal murder attempt allegedly orchestrated by his own in-laws. The incident unfolded in the Izzatnagar police station jurisdiction, where Rajiv, a doctor's personal assistant, was brutally injured after being assaulted by his own family members, but was saved by a stranger.

Rajiv’s wife, Sadhana, is accused of plotting her husband's murder along with her five brothers, who have been identified as Bhagwan Das, Premraj, Harish, and Laxman. The family allegedly hired a group of hired attackers, and on the night of July 21, eleven people stormed Rajiv’s house to kill him. During the assault, they broke his hand and both legs, but they did not stop here. The assailants’ plan was even more sinister as they intended to bury him alive, NDTV reported.

The attackers transported Rajiv, injured and barely conscious, to a remote forest area in CB Ganj. They had already begun digging a pit and as they prepared to bury him as per their plan, an unexpected visitor appeared. That stranger’s sudden arrival startled the group, prompting them to abandon Rajiv and flee for their own safety.

Rajiv was unable to call out loudly for help due to his broken bones. Yet fate intervened once more when the same stranger spotted him, realised the severity of his injuries, and quickly called an ambulance. Rajiv was then rushed to a private hospital where he is now receiving treatment, the report said.

The shocking case came to light after Rajiv’s father, Netram, filed a formal complaint. He accused his daughter-in-law and her brothers of plotting to kill his son and demanded swift justice for the perpetrators.

Rajiv, who serves as a personal assistant to a doctor at Bareilly’s Navodaya Hospital, has been married to Sadhana since 2009. The couple are parents to two boys—Yash, 14, and Luv, 8—who are both enrolled in a private school. According to Netram, the family rented an apartment in the city because Sadhana refused to live in their village home.